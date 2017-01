© Facebook



Seeking Arrangement styles itself as a "sugar daddy dating" website, but is clearly intended to allow young women, particularly college students in debt, to trade sexual favors for money from wealthy men — the very definition of "prostitution." GotNews obtained screenshots of Barrett's profile on Seeking Arrangement, where he uses the name "Rousseaubly":Several of the photographs on Barrett's Seeking Arrangement profile match photos on his Facebook page: Barrett is a fan of Khizr "Kinky Lick" Khan and Hillary Clinton:Barrett hates Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad:Barrett is listed as the "Deputy Director" of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, where he focuses on "advocacy and communications."Stay tuned for more.