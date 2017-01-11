Society's Child
Pope speaks out on abortion, criticises world's beauty obsession
Rt
Wed, 11 Jan 2017 16:25 UTC
The pontiff warned a public audience on Wednesday that "when values such as physical beauty, health become idols to which everything must be sacrificed, they create confusion in our spirit and in our hearts."
"Rather than promoting life, they drive us towards death," he said. He went on to state that "power, success, and vanity" give "illusions of eternity and omnipotence."
He recalled an exchange he had with a woman while serving as bishop of Buenos Aires, noting that she was so proud of her looks that she terminated her pregnancy - which the Catholic Church condemns as a sin and murder.
"She said, as if it was natural, 'Yes, I had to have an abortion because my appearance is important,'" the 80-year-old pope said.
Pope Francis, known for his relatively progressive views, has not strayed from the Catholic Church's official line on abortion, but has authorized priests to absolve women who have terminated their pregnancies - something which only a bishop could previously do.
The pontiff's Wednesday statements closely resembled remarks made to the Church in November, in which he said that it should be humble, not clinging to power or money.
Reader Comments
We are being manipulated by a joint human/alien power structure which will result in a one-world government and the partial enslavement of the human race.
Recent Comments
-Psychopaths-Among-Us [Link] Psychopaths-are-Destroying-our-World-VIDEO [Link]...
The best revenge, according to Jewish tradition, is a life lived well.
If the CIA is either so stupid or malicious and desperate to circulate this faked report they are pounding nails in their own coffin. If this...
Well Russia is operating in Syria in compliance with international law. The US is operating there illegally. So instead of moaning, just do...
It all boils down to a global empire and the US wanted that but it got dashed by Russia in Syria. The US thought this would be easy like Libya and...
Comment: "When a woman who was denied abortion coverage cannot keep her job because her employer refuses to make reasonable accommodation for her pregnancy - no paid sick day for prenatal appointments or well-baby care - no paid family and medical leave to use after giving birth - the deck is truly stacked against her," said Debra L. Ness, President, National Partnership for Women & Families in a released statement.
"The well-being and economic security of families depends, in many ways, on their freedom to plan if and when to have children and on the supports they can access during pregnancy and after children are born," said Sarah Lipton-Lubet, vice president, NPWF.
See also: No aid with maternity or abortions: Most state laws drive families with children to poverty - report