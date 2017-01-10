An Australian dad who shielded his kids from an angry kangaroo has had his ear torn and ribs broken."I felt the nails go through my ear," he said. "It was a very powerful hit and quite painful."Stuck in the headlock for up to 15 seconds, Chenhall got his left arm free and landed a fist onto the boxing kangaroo's chin."I managed to get away, push the kids towards home and the kangaroo was still standing there, hissing.When we got back to the family home, the kids were hysterical."His mother called an ambulance and he was taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital, where a plastic surgeon treated his torn ear with 12 stitches.Chenhall returned to the South Coast home at 4am on Christmas Day.He said he is still comfortable to walk through the rural property."I think it was just one of those freak occurrences, something had certainly agitated it before we got there," he said.Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) chairperson of Mid-South Coast Sandy Collins warned people not feed wild animals."We always recommend people do not feed wild animals as it encourages them to have contact with people and they may become reliant."Source: Milton Ulladulla Times