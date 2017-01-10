© Gareth Fuller / Reuters



Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Johnson said diplomat Shai Masot was no longer working in London and that the Israeli embassy had issued a full apology.The foreign secretary told MPs he considered the matter closed.Swire cited the recent incident when Tel Aviv summoned Britain's ambassador to Israel after the UK backed a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements.The MP asked for the rationale behind the government's decision to overlook the incident on the basis the Israeli ambassador "makes a couple phone calls."The secret footage of the controversial conversation was released on Sunday by Al Jazeera.It showed a lunchtime discussion between Israeli embassy official Masot and Maria Strizzolo, who was chief of staff to MP Robert Halfon, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party at the time the recording happened.The footage was recorded by an Al Jazeera reporter who was posing as a pro-Israeli activist, the broadcaster said.During the conservation, Masot named Deputy Foreign Secretary Sir Alan Duncan, an outspoken critic of Israel, as a man he would like to "take down."