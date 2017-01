© Asharq Al-Awsat / Paul Hansen



religious genocide?

1. Bahrain has always been majority Shia, and

2. Bahrainis are calling for fair political representation away from foreign diktat?

When will nations learn that oppression has a way of crystallizing absolute resistance?

Theno one wants to talk about for fear ofBahrain has died a thousand oppressions under the unrepentant gaze of western capitalism -Bahrain hasIn a last-ditch attempt to crackdown on the opposition, the al-Khalifa monarchy has now chosen toon the kingdom by giving itsThe term 'dissident' here applies to whoever imagines oneself free.On January 5, Bahrain's public prosecutor, Ahmed al-Dosari, announced in a decree that officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom's domestic spy service, the National Security Agency, werethe state-run Bahrain News Agency reported.While it is likely Bahrain's run-in with brutal oppression and unpalatable barbarism has escaped your news feed, that is unfortunate because for five long years the kingdom island hasfailing to manifest into political reality a people's democratic dream. Bahrain is simply too much of afor our western capitals to considerThe reason is that Bahrain offers an invaluable military vantage point against the rising might of the, this grand monster western imperialism fears more than the plague itself sinceAnd then of course there is this little thing we call theHowever tiny Bahrain may be, its territory serves as ato Iran's ever-growing gravitas. Understand here that I speak of political inspiration and not political or religious hegemonism. Tehran is not trying to export its revolutionary model to the rest of the world; it only stands inwhat future will be theirs. Once upon a time, the United States was also erected under such premise.For all the grand standing and moral misnomers Washington and London have spewed into our airways over the years - speaking about 'counter-terrorism' and 'pro-democracy building' as one would distribute candies on Halloween - it is painfully evident thatcombined with an imperious will tohave driven the proverbial realpolitik bus. Allow me to clarify one important point:in exchange for territorial access and lucrative military contracts... What a shocker!If anything, western powers areI'd like to think that by now reading through the thick gloss which ishas become a simple intellectual exercise. And yet Bahrain appears to have slipped under the crack of our outrage -Do not let Bahrain's size fool you. This one revolutionover the Persian Gulf andin the region altogether. Hence the need to crush Bahrainis' cries for independence and freedom.Now that I have clarified this point allow me to deconstruct Saudi Arabia's very own repressive narrative. May I dare say thatfalling prey to the dogmatic political construct that is Wahhabism. So thank you London and Washington for playing maestro toBahrain, it needs to be said, was not always a democratic wasteland. Back in, some of Bahrain's religious and intellectual elite, among which Sheikh Isa Qassim,by enshrining political representation within the tenets of the constitution. Theocratic Saudi Arabia was not exactly keen, and thus began a long draw-out thaw in between the ambition of one Riyadh-sponsored al-Khalifa monarchy versus an aspiring free folk. Fast forward a few decades and Bahrain's once parliamentary monarchy has been transformed into aBut the crazy train did not stop there. Since Bahrainis committed the- a crime punishable by death in Saudi Arabia's perverted worldview - Bahrainis would have to be reformed, and in blood and tearsTo the tune of a denaturalization campaign and en masse naturalization of foreign nationals, al-Khalifa has worked to- a crime the United Nations only meekly mumbled against. May I dare sayOf course, Bahrain's adherence to Shia Islam was used as both a catalyst and a rationalea people's democratic ambitions asWhen all fails why not call sectarianism hell-hounds right? Why not indeed.But here is where Riyadh's narrative fails:whenTruth be told, protests in Bahrain are genuinely societal in seeking reformations, and objecting al-Khalifa political and economic corruption led by the authorities. Like all Gulf monarchies,I would say that al-Khalifa's descent into the abyss of repression has been compounded in itsIf not for his supporters' determination to stand guard before his residence it is likely Sheikh Qassim could have suffered a fate similar to that of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr who, in January 2016, wasUnder military lock and key, courtesy of al-Saud, Bahrain was transformed into aunder the watchful eye of both- theo-fascism's most loyal handmaidens. For all the fury the kingdom has thrown at Bahrain and the lead western capitals have volunteered by way of military contracts,In conclusion, I will say this:It's only a matter of time.Catherine Shakdam is a political analyst, writer and commentator for the Middle East with a special focus on radical movements and Yemen. A regular pundit on RT and other networks her work has appeared in major publications. Director of Programs at the Shafaqna Institute for Middle Eastern Studies, Catherine is the author of Arabia's Rising - Under The Banner Of The First Imam.