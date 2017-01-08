Mark your calendars.
Wikileaks will hold a press conference Monday at 9 AM Eastern to respond to the CIA report this week on Russian interference in the US elections.
ANNOUNCE: WikiLeaks press conf, Monday 9am ET streamed live responding to CIA report on WikiLeaksAccording to an article overnight from Sputniknews.com regarding the highly-anticipated declassified US intelligence report information included in the report was published in 2012. The intelligence report was supposed to prove that Russia supported Donald Trump in the recent US election for President,
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 7, 2017
The annex in the [declassified] report contained so-called evidence from Russia Today (RT) that was compiled in December 2012, right after the reelection of Barack Obama.
The report focuses on television shows and interviews that took place four years before Trump was elected, and well before he was even a politician.US Intelligence under Obama is dishonest and political and it took Russia to point this out. Drain the swamp....quickly.
In Annex A of the report, intelligence agencies claim that "Kremlin's TV Seeks To Influence Politics, Fuel Discontent in US." Buried at the bottom of that page is a note stating, "This annex was originally published on 11 December 2012 by the Open Source Center, now the Open Source Enterprise."
Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections Intelligence Report the report notes that two RT shows, 'Breaking the Set' and 'Truthseeker' focused on criticism of US. The problem is, both of these shows were off air before the 2016 election season began.
Hat tip Mike Cernovich
Shocker: 'Proof' of Russia's Trump Support Was Compiled During Obama's Election: https://t.co/nY3ZhUIVXS Great stuff from @CassandraRules
— BRMarketwatch (@BRmarketwatch) January 7, 2017
