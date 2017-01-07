(1) The Government ignored the statute forbidding such conduct: "In any criminal proceeding, any property or material that constitutes child pornography . . . shall remain in the care, custody and control of either the Government or the Court." 18 U.S.C § 3509(m).



(2) The Government facilitated the continued availability of Website A, a site containing hundreds of child pornographic images for criminal users around the world.



(3) The Government, in fact, improved Website A's technical functionality.



(4) The Government re-victimized hundreds of children by keeping Website A online.



(5) The Government used the child victims as bait to apprehend viewers of child pornography without informing the victims and without the victims' permission—or that of their families.



(6) The Government's actions placed any lawyer involved in jeopardy for violating ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct 8.4, and raise serious ethical and moral issues for counsel.

But instead of revealing those creative measures, they're now letting the despicable crooks go back to their pedophile ways, possibly emboldened to keep their activities further hidden from the prying eyes of big brother.