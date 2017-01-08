How can it happen that the citizens of Vermont are so incapable that they elected a mindless moron as governor? Governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, called on federal officials "to conduct a full and complete investigation" of Russia's alleged hacking of Vermont's electric grid system "and undertake that this never happens again."
Of course, it never happened at all, as has been confirmed by US intelligence services. But this did not prevent the moronic governor from denouncing Russia for something that not only was Russia not responsible for but which we now know for certain never happened.
Listen to the moron elected governor by the insouciant people of Vermont:
"Vermonters and all Americans should be both alarmed and outraged that one of the world's leading thugs, Vladimir Putin, has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality-of-life, economy, health, and safety. This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling."Is this idiotic governor simply stupid beyond all belief, a half-wit, or is he a CIA asset?
Look at the idiots Vermonters have elected to the US Senate and House of Representatives. Here is Vermont's Democratic US Senator Patrick Leahy:
"This [the alleged Russian hacking] is a direct threat to Vermont and we do not take it lightly."Here is the imbecilic Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat (yes Republicans have their share of imbeciles):
"It's systemic, relentless, predatory. They [Russia] will hack everywhere, even Vermont, in pursuit of opportunities to disrupt our country. We must remain vigilant, which is why I support President Obama's sanctions against Russia and its attacks on our country and what it stands for."This from a member of the legislature of a country that is known to spy on the entire world, to disrupt operations everywhere, and has slaughtered and displaced millions of peoples in 9 countries during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama regimes.
Where does Rep. Peter Welch get off?
The low grade morons at the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos trophy wife, went to their work with the totally unsubstantiated Fake News story of Putin's hacking of Vermont's electric grid. What a godsend. Here are the bloody Ruskies interfering with out electricity. Unnamed "senior administration officials" go on and on about what it might mean that Russia is hacking Vermont's electric utility.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI quickly jumped in by issuing a joint analysis report, alleging "that the Russian military and civilian services activity 'is part of an ongoing campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the US government and its citizens.'"
These false charges could not be supported, and were officially disavowed by the US government.
One result was yet another retraction from the completely discredited Washington Post.
What sticks is the false image of Russia as a threat.
Those who produce these fake threats are leading the US into thermo-nuclear armageddon.
All three of Vermont's federal official expressed "full faith and confidence in the 9/11 Commission Report".
Think you might like to see the excange with Congressman Welch and the Anti-War group in Barre, VT. Think it proves that he works for the globalists only and is a full-fledged traitor to America.
