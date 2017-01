For many weeks we have witnessed the extraordinary attack by the CIA and its assets in Congress and the media on Donald Trump's election. In an unprecedented effort to delegitimize Trump's election as the product of Russian interference in the election, the CIA, media, senators and representatives have consistently made wild accusations for which they have no evidence.It is clear that the CIA is warring against Trump.Consider the January 4 Wall Street Journal article by Damian Paletta and Julian E. Barnes, which begins: "President-elect Donald Trump, a harsh critic of U.S. intelligence agencies . . ." The two presstitutes set up their false news story by putting the shoe on the other foot. It is Trump who is the harsh critic rather than the victim of the CIA's harsh accusations. Set up this way, the story continues:"White House officials have been increasingly frustrated by Mr. Trump's confrontations with intelligence officials. 'It's appalling," the official said.Now that the story is Trump taking on the CIA and not the CIA taking on Trump, the case can be built against Trump:Analysts accustomed to more cohesion with the White House are "jarred" by Trump's skepticism of the CIA's assessment that Putin got him elected.WikiLeaks' Assange has stated unequivocally that there was no hack.That Trump sees it this way means, according to one unidentified official that "It's pretty horrifying to me that he's siding with Assange over the intelligence agencies."Has the CIA shot itself in both feet? How can the agency control policy by manipulating the information fed to the President when the President does not trust the agency?Well, there is the media which can be used to control explanations and to box in the President. In his just published book, The CIA As Organized Crime,. And it didn't end there.. In other nations, the program was aimed at what Cord Meyer called the Compatible Left, which in America translates into liberals and pseudo-intellectual status seekers who are easily influenced."All of that is ongoing, despite being exposed in the late 1960s. Various technological advances, including the internet, have spread the network around the world, and many people don't even realize they are part of it, and they're promoting the CIA line.And there is Udo Ulfkotte, who drawing on his experience as an editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wrote a book in which he reports that the CIA has a hand on every significant journalist in Europe.Some who champion truth hope that the shrinking influence of the CIA controlled print and TV media will impair the Deep State's ability to control explanations. However, the CIA, State Department, and apparently the Pentagon as well, are already operating in social media, and they use trolls in comment sections to discredit truth-tellers.. In the face of John Brennan and James Clapper's efforts to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump, the NYTimes asks : "What plausible reason could Donald Trump have for trying so hard to discredit America's intelligence agencies and their finding that Russia interfered in the presidential election?"That question prompts a question of its own: "What plausible reason could the NYTimes have for trying so hard to discredit the presidency of Donald Trump on the basis of wild unsupported allegations?"The fake news is proliferating. Today (January 6) Reuters reported : "The CIA has identified Russian officials who fed material hacked from the Democratic National Committee and party leaders to WikiLeaks at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin through third parties, according to a new US intelligence report, (unnamed) senior US officials said on Thursday."In other words, the Reuters story is just another CIA planted story—a favor from a media asset. As Udo Ulfkotte told us, this is how it works.Next Reuters tells us that the report is Top Secret,. The Reuters report doesn't see anything unusual in this. Another favor by an asset.In Reuters' favor-laden news report, Reuters tell us that the hacked material reached WikiLeaks from Russia's military intelligence agency via "a circuitous route" so that Assange did not know the origin of the material and thus could say that it was not given to him by a state agency.What could be going on here? Several things come to mind. Perhaps there is an effort to force Assange to reveal his source (which could be that DNC staffer who was mysteriously shot down in the street) as this would be a surefire way of getting rid of WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks has never revealed a source. Once it does, no further leaks will flow to WikiLeaks.. Trump is a strong man, but don't be surprised if he comes out of the briefing with the CIA accepting their story as he might be brought to the realization that the alternative to compliance with the CIA could be death.