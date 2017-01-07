© NPS photo/Janice Wei

Four days after the huge delta collapse at the lava ocean entry at Kamokuna in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, visitors are enjoying a new volcanic show.National Park Service video taken by rangers on Tuesday, January 3, shows a "lava hose" streaming out of a severed tube and into the ocean. The active lava tube was exposed when 26-acres of new land suddenly broke off and fell into the sea on New Years Eve.The lava viewing area inside the park had to be closed and relocated a short distance away.Local lava photographer Tom Kualii captured the lava stream during the overnight hours in this remarkable video.The lava flow is part of the 61g eruption from the Pu'u 'Ō'ō vent that reached the ocean this summer.January 3 also marked 34 years and counting for the eruption at Pu'u 'Ō'ō.