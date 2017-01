But their suffering, with a few minor exceptions, has been largely disappeared from Western media, probably because the people most responsible for it are supported by the West.

Rania Khalek is a journalist and co-host of the weekly Unauthorized Disclosure podcast. Her work has appeared at The Nation, Salon, FAIR.org, Vice, The Intercept, Electronic Intifada and more.

The Syrian government—a dictatorship known for imprisoning, torturing and disappearing dissidents—is easy to vilify. And over the last five years of Syria's civil war, it has committed its share of atrocities. But there is more than one side to every story, and US media coverage has mainly reflected one side—that of the rebels—without regard for accuracy or basic context.As the Syrian government recaptured East Aleppo from rebels in recent weeks, media outlets from across the political spectrum became rebel mouthpieces, unquestioningly relaying rebel claims while omitting crucial details about who the rebels were.(Daily Beast, 8/8/16 ; Foreign Policy, 9/1/16 ).In the absence of any desire to evoke a political response, US media would surely have identified East Aleppo's rebels by the name of the most famous militant group in the world—Al Qaeda. Yet press reports regularly referred to the militant forces dominating East Aleppo simply as "rebels.""Women in Aleppo Choose Suicide Over Rape," declared a headline at the Daily Beast ( 12/12/16 ). The source of this very serious claim was Abdullah Othman, a member of Jabhat Al-Shamiya, or the Levant Front . So far no evidence has been presented, at least not publicly, to substantiate Othman's claim. But that didn't stop his story from spreading like wildfire across social media and being picked up by Commentary ( 12/13/16 ), Mic ( 12/16/16 ), Elle ( 12/13/16 ) and Foreign Policy ( 12/16/16 ), among others.NBC News ( 12/13/16 ) reported that "scores of civilians were burned alive by regime forces." The source for this accusation was unspecified "reports from Arab media." The Independent ( 12/17/16 ) warned of "house-to-house murder." The source was British politician David Miliband. The UN ( 12/13/16 ) cited "credible reports" of 82 civilians being shot "on the spot" by pro-government forces. While this is certainly plausible,US media also promoted accusations made by self-described "media activists" in East Aleppo warning that the Syrian regime was going to slaughter them. State Department spokesperson John Kirby called the messages "brave" and praised those who posted them as providing " independent third-party media coverage " of the horrors in Aleppo.But information coming out of rebel areas is far from independent.But in the Western press, it doesn't, which is why one of the most widely featured media personalities out of rebel-held Aleppo, Bilal Abdul Kareem, has been uncritically promoted by CNN ( 12/16/16 ) and even the usually adversarial Intercept ( 6/30/16 ), despite a well-established record of pushing hyper-sectarian propaganda for extremist groups (AlterNet, 12/29/16 ).For example, when the rebels burned several buses (and killed the drivers) meant to evacuate the sick and injured from two besieged Shiite villages in Idlib, the New York Times ( 12/18/16 ) buried the details of the incident deep inside in the 19th paragraph of a story on evacuations.While both sides have accused the other of carrying out massacres in Aleppo,. But the only evidence to emerge so far points to the rebels as culprits.The bodies were found in a local school. Despite photos, corroborating video evidence and the fact that rebels have carried out mass summary executions of Syrian soldiers taken prisoner in Aleppo in the past,One of the groups alleged to be behind the killings is Nouriddeen Al-Zinki,(Months ago, Al-Zinki fighters videotaped themselves beheading a child . The gruesome act was met with a shrug by the group's Western backers.) Russia also reported finding mass graves of tortured civilians and booby traps during its sweep of East Aleppo, which received little to no attention.If none of this were true, the loathing that many Syrians in government areas express for the rebels, and for the Western media who glorify them, would be hard to explain.In November, I visited government-held areas of Syria, where the overwhelming majority (an estimated 75 percent ) of Syrians live, and I witnessed a side of the conflict that US media outlets have almost entirely overlooked.This rule seems to apply across the media spectrum. An editor at a major progressive publication rejected on-the-ground reporting from government areas, telling me it was a futile journalistic endeavor because the Syrian government watches everything, and Syrians are too terrified of the secret police to say what they really think.While it's true that Syrians are limited in their capacity to criticize the government, it doesn't justify ignoring them. And the situation on the ground isn't so black and white. Behind closed doors and in private conversations, many Syrians were sharply critical of the Assad regime.I'm still haunted by what I saw at Al-Razi Hospital in what was then government-held West Aleppo. I watched as one ambulance after another dropped off civilians wounded by rebel mortars fired into residential neighborhoods around the clock. Medical staff quickly went to work on a man whose chest was pierced by a piece of twisted metal. A frantic woman lingered close by, shouting, "He's the only son I have left!" The man was soon pronounced dead and the woman collapsed in agony.Down a crowded hall, 10-year-old Fateh stood on a blood-smeared floor, crying beside a gurney where his 15-year-old brother, Mohammad, was lying. Blood had soaked through the bandage on his leg, but the medical staff was too busy with more life-threatening injuries to take notice. The boys were lucky to be alive. They had been moving furniture out of the house with their younger cousins earlier in the dayTheir 6-year-old cousin, a girl, was in the ICU. Their 4-year-old cousin, a boy, had been killed.Across the street, grieving families waited outside the morgue to identify the bodies of their recently deceased loved ones. A group of sobbing children explained to me how they had watched their father die that morning from the balcony of their apartment.Meanwhile, a shell-shocked father told me his 10-year-old son was shot and killed by a sniper while fetching water on the roof.A grief-stricken woman, mourning the loss of her husband,Underneath all the grief and calls for revenge was exhaustion. After five years of war, these people were tired. I didn't meet a single Syrian in the government areas I visited who hadn't lost friends and family since the war started.Even those who expressed disapproval of Russia's involvement in their country told me they hold the US and its regional allies—Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey—most responsible for the disintegration of their country.These sentiments totally contradict one of US media's most pernicious lies—that US inaction allowed the bloodshed in Syria to continue with impunity."Many thousands of people have been killed in Aleppo...but Washington shrugs," lamented the New York Times ( 12/14/16 ). "The United States' inaction in Syria has transformed our country into nothing other than a bystander to the greatest atrocity of our time," complained Leon Wieseltier in the Washington Post ( 12/15/16 ).But Washington has intervened (FAIR.org, 10/1/15 )—and by doing so, it prolonged the bloodshed and empowered Al Qaeda.Despite being warned about the extremist and violently sectarian ideology that dominated the opposition as early as November 2011,In written testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in June 2016, Brett McGurk, the US special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter IS, warned that "Nusra is now Al Qaeda's largest formal affiliate in history." According to US intelligence officials, Nusra is starting to plot attacks against the US.Many US media consumers might be shocked to learn that the Syrian uprising was never particularly popular in Aleppo. The rebels, with help from their American benefactors, invaded and captured Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods by force in 2012. At times they laid siege to Aleppo's government-held areas, cutting off access to drinking water , electricity and food With its ground forces already overstretched fighting an insurgency across the country, the Syrian government responded, as it often has, with overwhelming and devastating air power, which Western leaders routinely denounced. But the criminal conduct of the rebels failed to provoke similar outrage.. Their homes were looted in their absence and turned into operating bases. Those who stayed were subjected to strict interpretations of Islamic law that closely resembled the brutal practices imposed by ISIS.Corporate media's own accounts periodically reflected these realities, back when Western journalists still ventured into rebel areas."We waited and waited for Aleppo to rise, and it didn't. We couldn't rely on them to do it for themselves so we had to bring the revolution to them," a rebel commander told Reuters in July 2012. The article went on to note that the fighters were "lounging inside a school taken over by the rebels as a temporary base" in an area that "appeared to be completely deserted by residents. Fighters were using houses as bases to sleep in.""Around 70 percent of Aleppo city is with the regime. It has always been that way. The countryside is with us and the city is with them," confessed another rebel commander to the Guardian in August 2012."In Aleppo, I heard Salafi jihadists talk of slaying the minority Alawites, and call for both the immediate support of America, and its immediate demise," reported the New York Times in October 2012.By late 2013, rebel kidnappings of journalists were so rampant that major Western media outlets collectively urged the Syrian opposition to put a stop to the abductions.to glorify the armed groups and agitate for more forceful Western military intervention against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.No longer able to travel to rebel areas for fear of being kidnapped or worse, journalists were relegated to covering the war from Beirut and Istanbul, becoming entirely dependent on Western-funded propaganda to fill the information vacuum.Take Liz Sly of the Washington Post. In a 2013 on-the-ground report from East Aleppo ( 3/19/13 ), Sly details the brutality of Al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, which had taken over the area and turned the city's Eye Hospital into its headquarters.When a US-backed government like Iraq retakes a city, NBC ( 6/17/16 ) celebrates the victory over "ISIS terror"; when an enemy state, Syria, recaptures a city, the militant group it defeated - Al Qaeda - isn't even mentioned by NBC ( 12/14/16 ).The cognitive dissonance is truly astounding in light of US media's fawning coverage of similar military offensives in cities controlled by ISIS in both Syria and Iraq, where US-backed forces have employed many of the same tactics condemned in Aleppo.In the Syrian city of Manjib, not far from Aleppo, US-backed ground forces imposed a crippling siege that left tens of thousands of civilians hungry as US airstrikes pounded the city, killing up to 125 civilians in a single attack. In Iraq, the US also used airstrikes to drive ISIS out of Ramadi and Fallujah , leaving behind flattened neighborhoods that resemble the ruins of East Aleppo. In Fallujah, 140 people reportedly died from lack of food and medicine during the siege.After ISIS was ejected from Fallujah, NBC News ( 6/17/16 ) ran the headline: "Iraqi Forces Enter Central Fallujah, Liberate Key Areas from ISIS."Since 9/11, US corporate media have portrayed Al Qaeda as a monstrous organization whose existence justifies a global war without end. Who could have predicted that by 2016, these same media outlets would become Al Qaeda's most enthusiastic cheerleaders?