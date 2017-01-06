Society's Child
Anti-smoking fascism: Virginia proposes bill to allow smoking ban in parks
Fox5
Wed, 04 Jan 2017 19:00 UTC
The legislation was introduced by State Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) and would impose a $25 fine for those in violation of the ban.
Arlington County is likely to be a local jurisdiction that would be in favor of this proposed bill. While smoking is not currently banned, signs have been seen posted at public parks in the county asking people to not smoke within 50 feet of playgrounds, courts, fields and other recreation areas.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington), who also served chair of the Arlington County Board, said the proposal would likely face several challenges.
"The General Assembly in Virginia does not have a history of giving local governments more authority," she said. "They have a history of sort of rolling back authority from local governments. So I'm not sure that this is going to have a high probability of passage, but it will start a very interesting conversation."
Even if the bill were to become law, local jurisdictions would have to conduct public hearings. Lawmakers will discuss the proposal when the General Assembly returns to session next Wednesday.
In 2009, Virginia did pass a law prohibiting smoking inside restaurants, bars, lounges, convenience stores, gas stations, bowling alleys, skating rinks and other similar facilities that serve food.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Anti-smoking fascism: Virginia proposes bill to allow smoking ban in parks
- Multiple fatalities confirmed in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Council goes rogue and votes to shut down the Camp of the Sacred Stones
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- Forbes predicts Russia will be global winner in energy and diplomacy for 2017
- Pentagon approves $128 billion nuclear submarine project as Military-Industrial Complex lapdog Obama leaves office
- UK's foreign policy: Human rights abusers pay Britain's Sandhurst millions to train their troops
- UN warning: Sabotage of Damascus water supply afflicting 5.5 million residents constitutes a war crime
- Chop wood & carry water: Everyday activities can be a complete workout
- Step by disgusting step: How Killary and Obama incubated ISIS
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada
- Sickening: Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live, forced to say "F*** Trump" - Teens charged with hate crime
- Thousands of North Koreans rally in support of Kim Jong-un following his New Year's 'nuke 'em' message
- US in the grip of the 'The Big Chill'
- Suicide bomb: ISIS strap explosives to disabled fighters in wheelchairs
- Understatement: Economist admits BoE's Brexit financial collapse warnings were 'a misjudgement'
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Devil's in the Details: Diet Dogma and Fine-Tuning Your Own
- 'Slave-labor'? ACLU condemns proposal to build Trump's wall using volunteer inmates
- "Surreal echo chamber: RT debate challenges 'Russia hacked US' narrative
- Forbes predicts Russia will be global winner in energy and diplomacy for 2017
- Pentagon approves $128 billion nuclear submarine project as Military-Industrial Complex lapdog Obama leaves office
- UK's foreign policy: Human rights abusers pay Britain's Sandhurst millions to train their troops
- UN warning: Sabotage of Damascus water supply afflicting 5.5 million residents constitutes a war crime
- Step by disgusting step: How Killary and Obama incubated ISIS
- Suicide bomb: ISIS strap explosives to disabled fighters in wheelchairs
- Understatement: Economist admits BoE's Brexit financial collapse warnings were 'a misjudgement'
- "Surreal echo chamber: RT debate challenges 'Russia hacked US' narrative
- MSM desperation: Daily Mail horrified as Russian sappers 'vandalize' Aleppo by clearing the city of deadly mines
- Kerry: UK parliament vote partly responsible for Obama not bombing Syria in 2012
- Defiant Seoul vows to proceed with THAAD deployment and slams China's 'reprisals' tactics
- Bomber-in-chief's final year of office sees more more munitions dropped than in 2015
- Trump insists his 'great wall' will still be paid for by Mexico...at some point
- Radioactive contamination spreading in shuttered Hanford Site nuclear weapons plant
- Intel report says terrorists scrap large-scale plots for stealth 'lone wolf' attacks
- 'Dock here anytime': Duterte welcomes Russian destroyer, wants Moscow to be ally and protector
- Tony Blair pours $12 million into his non-profit organization against 'populism'
- WikiLeaks issues ultimatum to CNN — Air 1-hour exposé on plot to defame Assange — Or be sued
- Busted: FBI never even examined servers after DNC hacks, just took CrowdStrike's word for it - Trump responds
- White House says risk of catastrophic asteroid impact 'real'
- Anti-smoking fascism: Virginia proposes bill to allow smoking ban in parks
- Multiple fatalities confirmed in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Council goes rogue and votes to shut down the Camp of the Sacred Stones
- Sickening: Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live, forced to say "F*** Trump" - Teens charged with hate crime
- Thousands of North Koreans rally in support of Kim Jong-un following his New Year's 'nuke 'em' message
- 'Slave-labor'? ACLU condemns proposal to build Trump's wall using volunteer inmates
- As Russian economy strengthens more money floods in from foreign investors
- Suspect beaten by officer has charges dropped after video released
- Sickening: New "comedy" show features 6 year old transgender boy wearing bondage gag
- Unconscious man rescued by slackliner after dangling off Arapahoe Basin chairlift
- Contrary to what Western media says, Russia leads the world in women's rights
- Disturbing video shows cops hold down man as fellow cop smashes in his head
- Media reports refugee facility on fire in Germany, dozens treated for smoke inhalation
- Jury orders DuPont to pay $10.5 million in cancer lawsuit over poisoned Ohio River Valley water
- Poll: 57% of Democratic voters want Trump to succeed as president
- Autistic teen, strip-searched, raided, & jailed for drawing a superhero in class
- Schoolchildren exposed to Scientology through London anti-drug programs
- Scores killed in New Year's weekend terror attacks in Iraq
- Man kidnapped woman, shocked her with stun gun, sexually assaulted and forced her into wooden box
- Bang: Record 27 million guns bought in 2016
- Archaeologists investigate mounds in Burkina Faso
- Hunters lived on Tibetan plateau thousands of years earlier than thought
- Before the Nobel Prize, rich patrons and nobles funded scientific discoveries
- Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin - 1917 and its lessons for 2017
- 'Sicilian Stonehenge' discovered by amateur archaeologists
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Unearthed British documents reveal Thatcher government ordered sentries to shoot intruders after submarine defaced
- The caves of Goyet, Belgium prove Neanderthals were cannibals
- Killing its own people: Remembering the US Government's act of genocide against Native Americans at Wounded Knee
- Scottish city of Falkirk's greatest Roman discovery
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Study finds potential instability in Atlantic Ocean water circulation system could trigger global cooling
- FRBs: Source found for most mysterious message from the universe
- Astronomers observe new double-ringed galaxy 'unlike anything seen before'
- Washington State's Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocalypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- SpaceX failure probe complete: Flights to resume Sunday from California
- Scientists uncover clues in memory consolidation
- High-tech refrigerators, washing machines to be used in criminal investigations
- Northern Lights' Festive Show Captured in Stunning NASA Image
- Skeptical climate scientists coming in from the cold
- Scientists unlock the secret medicinal toolbox of plants
- Shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada
- US in the grip of the 'The Big Chill'
- Another eruption at Colima volcano in Mexico
- Green alert issued as Turrialba Volcano ashfall intensifies in Costa Rica
- Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutians back at Red Alert
- Deadly floods strike south Thailand for second time in a month; foot of rainfall in a day
- Major Jammu-Srinagar highway in India shut for fourth consecutive day due to heavy snowfall
- Shallow 5.3 earthquake shakes Central New Zealand
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake takes 4 lives in southern Iran
- Winter Storm Helena Heads East, Killing 2; State of Emergency Declared in Alabama, Georgia
- Flowers blooming early in UK and India
- Rare waxwing birds from abroad that signal harsh winter seen across Gloucestershire, UK as temperatures plummet
- 10-15 feet of snow to bury California: Wintry weather also targets South
- Switzerland winter forest fires still going despite 'Arctic outbreak' - It's climate change, but not as we know it
- 100 year floods hit Denmark
- U.S. Snowstorm moves across the West into Rocky Mountains
- Sundogs create the illusion of 3 suns over Minnesota
- At least 8 killed and hundreds evacuated due to floods in Bolivia
- Dolphin found dead on Isle of Palms, South Carolina
- Lightning strikes kill 2 girls, burn 2 more in Zimbabwe
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- Chop wood & carry water: Everyday activities can be a complete workout
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Devil's in the Details: Diet Dogma and Fine-Tuning Your Own
- Miniature brain and skull found inside 16-year-old girl's ovary
- Hospital fires workers for refusing flu shots but look who laughs last!
- Rare genetic mutation allows some people to get by on little sleep without noticeable harm
- Living in proximity to heavy traffic and constant noise increases your risk of dementia
- Link between aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- France pulls an all out ban on pesticides in public places
- Coming soon: Vaccines against painkiller drugs
- New scientific study debunks biotech's 'substantially equivalent' argument
- France suspends sales of vitamin D following death of baby given liquid supplement Uvesterol D
- New study: No proof diet drinks help with weight loss
- Doctors warn against sticking Q-tips in your ears
- "Asbestos of the Sky" - The Aviation Industry's Darkest Coverup
- The eye's role in circadian rhythm entrainment
- Do Your Research! New Year's 'Detox' Lands Woman in the ER
- Soil depletion and the decline in nutritional content of fruits and vegetables
- New research finds capsaicin destroys diseased cells, which could help fight cancer
- The mysterious virus that could cause obesity
- 4 children killed after pesticide sprayed under home, 6 more hospitalized
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
Quote of the Day
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
Recent Comments
Hi everyone, I have loaded up this article numerous times over the last couple of months to just feel sane again for a couple of minutes. I have...
If u live in an earthquake prone area u might want to check out [Link] I just recently started checking out his channel again (I first found out...
that show is messed up. As the Walking Dead pushes the limits of how much violence, blood and gore can be accepted on national television. This...
Makes a mockery of the Nobel peace prize, methinks. Then again the terrorist group known as the white helmets were nominees last year. Henry...
Facebook Live should be renamed Facebook Death, as more disturbing and deadly videos are filmed exclusively for the world's largest social media...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Comment: See also: