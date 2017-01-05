Puppet Masters
Queen almost shot by startled guardsman during 3am stroll in the gardens
RT
Thu, 05 Jan 2017 17:15 UTC
According to the Times, the soldier was on patrol on the palace perimeter during the early hours of the morning when he spotted a figure in the darkness.
He reportedly challenged the potential intruder by shouting: "Who's that?"
On realizing it was the Queen, who had ventured out after a bout of insomnia, he said: "Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you."
Expecting a serious dressing down by the monarch, he was surprised when the 90-year-old responded: "That's quite all right. Next time I'll ring through beforehand so you don't have to shoot me."
The near-miss was reported as it emerged that the venerable military ceremony of handing over the guard may be rescheduled due to security concerns.
The changing of the guard parade, in which one group of soldiers takes over from another, will now take place on fixed days during autumn and winter.
Normally, the handover takes place on alternate days between August and March, but will now happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, during which time roads in the area will be closed off by police.
The move has been informed by fears that a Berlin-style lorry attack such as that which killed 12 people in December could be launched against the crowd which gather to watch the famous spectacle.
The red-coated Guards regiments are also meant to be a functioning infantry unit, but recently, fears have been raised that some of the five units - Grenadier, Coldstream, Irish, Welsh, and Scots - are so undermanned that they cannot fight effectively.
According to Ministry of Defence figures seen by the Express in November, the Scots Guards can only muster 260 Guardsmen - the equivalent to privates - for operations.
The Irish and Welsh Guards, meanwhile, can only muster 230, despite the operational requirement for an infantry battalion of between 330 and 410.
Latest News
- Russian military deploys radar array facility on remote Arctic island
- Elite propagandist James Clapper calls RT reporting on US part of "multifaceted Russian campaign" to undermine America at Senate hearing
- After more Alpine winter forest fires, expert predicts sharp increase in future wild fires due to 'climate change'.
- 100 year floods hits Denmark
- UK university introduces 'trigger warnings' before discussing Christ's crucifixion so precious snowflakes don't get PTSD
- Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin- 1917 and its lessons for 2017
- Rare genetic mutation allows some people to get by on little sleep without noticeable harm
- BBC comedy sketch Real Housewives of ISIS sparks controversy
- Cyber hacker breaches FBI for the second time, calls their security 'lazy'
- Proposed constitutional amendment limits time Congress members can hold office, except for those in office now
- 'Sicilian Stonehenge' discovered by amateur archaeologists
- US Coalition Has Been Systematically Bombing Syrian Infrastructure Since 2012 - Russian MoD
- Italy's Beppe Grillo slams mainstream media's 'manifest manipulation of reality'
- Plans to centralize German intelligence apparatus criticized by Bavarian PM
- China likely to see economic growth over 6% in 2017
- Coca-Cola sued over deceptive advertising tactics targeting children and hiding health effects of sugar
- LogRhythm predicts 'the internet will shut down for 24 hours in 2017 causing financial markets to crash'
- Internet heroes or criminals? Three Chechen women con ISIS out of cash
- Confirmed: US deploys troops to Russia's border
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Russian military deploys radar array facility on remote Arctic island
- Elite propagandist James Clapper calls RT reporting on US part of "multifaceted Russian campaign" to undermine America at Senate hearing
- Proposed constitutional amendment limits time Congress members can hold office, except for those in office now
- US Coalition Has Been Systematically Bombing Syrian Infrastructure Since 2012 - Russian MoD
- Plans to centralize German intelligence apparatus criticized by Bavarian PM
- China likely to see economic growth over 6% in 2017
- Confirmed: US deploys troops to Russia's border
- Ankara questions US coalition presence at Incirlik Air Base amid 'confidence crisis'
- Queen almost shot by startled guardsman during 3am stroll in the gardens
- Car bomb detonated at stadium in Jablah, Syria -11 people killed and 35 injured
- Izmir, Turkey: Two killed in explosion, PKK suspected
- Donald Trump's 'bomb the oil' policy is vindicated by Russia
- China slams Trump's 'Twitter foreign policy' as 'undesirable obsession'
- Cold-War era B-52 drops engine while in flight over North Dakota
- Beijing: Carrier group performs 'scientific research, weapons tests'
- Rohrabacher to visit Russia, first congressional delegation trip post Trump inaugural
- Furious Erdogan threatens US over Incirlik air base
- Directed energy weapon developed with £30mn of army funding
- Ray McGovern: 'Brennan's crocodile tears over scorched Syria give hypocrisy a bad name'
- The U.S. enemy du jour is always hacking according to CIA mouthpiece New York Times
- UK university introduces 'trigger warnings' before discussing Christ's crucifixion so precious snowflakes don't get PTSD
- BBC comedy sketch Real Housewives of ISIS sparks controversy
- Cyber hacker breaches FBI for the second time, calls their security 'lazy'
- Italy's Beppe Grillo slams mainstream media's 'manifest manipulation of reality'
- Coca-Cola sued over deceptive advertising tactics targeting children and hiding health effects of sugar
- LogRhythm predicts 'the internet will shut down for 24 hours in 2017 causing financial markets to crash'
- Internet heroes or criminals? Three Chechen women con ISIS out of cash
- Sears sells Craftsman brand and will close 150 stores
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured (UPDATES)
- Americans not very confident in Trump's abilities and think he should focus on jobs
- 18 sex attacks in Innsbruck, Austria during New Year festivities
- 'Nothing wrong with me': Remorseless Dylann Roof makes no apology in address to jury
- 'Outsider' Anne Kirkpatrick appointed to reform Oakland police is department's first woman chief
- USA: Prison, crime rates show nationwide decline over 5 year period
- Sickening: Chicago man with special needs held hostage, tortured on Facebook Live, forced to say "F*** Trump"
- Sudden 20% fuel price hike causes protests & looting across Mexico
- Ick! Orkin entomologist claims more bed bugs in the US than ever before
- Teen sues cop who tackled her and city for $5mn for excessive force used at McKinney pool party
- Macy's to close 68 Stores and cut over 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
- The times are changing: Assange goes on FOX News and destroys the Russia hack conspiracy theory
- Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin- 1917 and its lessons for 2017
- 'Sicilian Stonehenge' discovered by amateur archaeologists
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Boiler room fire ultimately responsible for the sinking of the Titanic, says new research
- The Secret Government - 1987: The Reagan-Bush Years
- Kwanzaa: Concocted by a deranged felon in 1966?
- Unearthed British documents reveal Thatcher government ordered sentries to shoot intruders after submarine defaced
- The caves of Goyet, Belgium prove Neanderthals were cannibals
- Killing its own people: Remembering the US Government's act of genocide against Native Americans at Wounded Knee
- Scottish city of Falkirk's greatest Roman discovery
- DNA from 2,000-year-old elongated Paracas skulls changes known history
- The world's most ancient crown was found, dates back to the copper age
- Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies, 2,000 years older than Egypt's
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Study finds potential instability in Atlantic Ocean water circulation system could trigger global cooling
- FRBs: Source found for most mysterious message from the universe
- Astronomers observe new double-ringed galaxy 'unlike anything seen before'
- Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocolypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- SpaceX failure probe complete: Flights to resume Sunday from California
- Scientists uncover clues in memory consolidation
- High-tech refrigerators, washing machines to be used in criminal investigations
- Northern Lights' Festive Show Captured in Stunning NASA Image
- Skeptical climate scientists coming in from the cold
- Scientists unlock the secret medicinal toolbox of plants
- After more Alpine winter forest fires, expert predicts sharp increase in future wild fires due to 'climate change'.
- 100 year floods hits Denmark
- U.S. Snowstorm moves across the West into Rocky Mountains
- Sundogs create the illusion of 3 suns over Minnesota
- At least 8 killed and hundreds evacuated due to floods in Bolivia
- Dolphin found dead on Isle of Palms, South Carolina
- Lightning strikes kill 2 girls, burn 2 more in Zimbabwe
- 2016 saw highest natural disaster losses in four years at $175 billion
- U.S. had more floods in 2016 than any year since records began in 1980
- 6 killed as storms, tornadoes & floods sweep southeast US leaving trail of destruction (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Fishing guide photographs dead sperm whale in Louisiana lake
- Heavy snow, winds, leave 16,000 households in Poland without power
- Severe winter weather warnings stop trains throughout Austria
- Rare M3.9 earthquake hits Sydney, Australia; Government urges calm
- Eastern brown snake found consuming python in Ipswich, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills man in Thakurgaon, Bangladesh
- Up to 32 inches of snow in 1.5 days for Longmont, Colorado
- Rare whale found dead at Island Beach State Park, New Jersey
- 3.9 magnitude tremor strikes off UK coast - biggest quake for nearly a decade
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes off Fiji
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- Rare genetic mutation allows some people to get by on little sleep without noticeable harm
- Living in proximity to heavy traffic and constant noise increases your risk of dementia
- Link between aluminum and early onset Alzheimer's disease
- France pulls an all out ban on pesticides in public places
- Coming soon: Vaccines against painkiller drugs
- New scientific study debunks biotech's 'substantially equivalent' argument
- France suspends sales of vitamin D following death of baby given liquid supplement Uvesterol D
- New study: No proof diet drinks help with weight loss
- Doctors warn against sticking Q-tips in your ears
- "Asbestos of the Sky" - The Aviation Industry's Darkest Coverup
- The eye's role in circadian rhythm entrainment
- Do Your Research! New Year's 'Detox' Lands Woman in the ER
- Soil depletion and the decline in nutritional content of fruits and vegetables
- New research finds capsaicin destroys diseased cells, which could help fight cancer
- The mysterious virus that could cause obesity
- 4 children killed after pesticide sprayed under home, 6 more hospitalized
- The overdose death toll keeps rising
- Euthanasia is not the last stop for mental illness
- 'Lazy Monkeys': Codex Committee condemns 90% of world to poor health
- Vitamin K: An often overlooked nutrient critical for the health of your heart, bones and metabolism
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- What do people talk about before they die?
- 9 Stoic principles to help you keep calm in times of chaos
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- This UFO spotted over Whitby coastline left photographer 'freaked out'
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
- Confirmed: Russia Rigged Election, killed JFK and hid Saddam's WMDs
- The Russian squids are coming! Putin is weaponizing sea creatures
Quote of the Day
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
Recent Comments
Russia doesn't coddle their young this way and neither does China. These are the two rising super powers destined to challenge Europe and North...
Eh, could have been an attempted 'suicide by beefeater'.
Every day and in every way the once mighty U.S., that veritable house on the hill, descends to the status of Banana Republic. What else can these...
This poll has no validity whatsoever. That Obama gets 74% in confidence that he can prevent a major scandal is mindboggling. As major scandals are...
Remember the US aircraft carriers all being serviced right now?
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Eh, could have been an attempted 'suicide by beefeater'.