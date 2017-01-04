© AFP Photo/FRED DUFOUR



France has moved to suspend sales of a vitamin D medication following the death of a baby who suffocated after being given the liquid supplement, health authorities said Wednesday.France's ANSM agency that oversees the safety of medicines and health products said it had taken the measure "as a precaution" after investigations showed "a probable link between the death and the administration of Uvesterol D".The agency said Wednesday it would suspend the marketing of Uvesterol D in the coming days. Uvesterol D is made by Crinex, a French pharmaceutical company.In advance of a definitive decision from ANSM, she called on parents, "as a precautionary measure, to no longer administer Uvesterol D to their children"."I want to reassure parents who have given vitamin D, in whatever form, to their children: they are safe," she said in a statement Wednesday, adding that "only Uvesterol D is concerned" by this procedure.In an email on December 30 and seen by AFP, ANSM said the baby died at home from "cardio-respiratory arrest" after receiving a dose of Uvesterol D.In 2006 and again in 2013, the ANSM had issued precautions to be taken when administering the supplement, to avoid babies choking on the fluid.Parents were advised, among other things, to give it to babies "drop by drop".