Originally by Viktor Astafyev at Russian RT, Translated by Kristina Kharlova
Before accusing Moscow of using the "scorched earth" policy in Syria, the head of the CIA, John Brennan should remember the history of this term, said the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov. He said that such tactics have been used by the United States since 1945, when the U.S. used nuclear weapons in Japan.
"The less time remains until the departure of the current American administration, the louder is the angry rattle of the losers-Russophobes among its members", — commented Konashenkov about the statement of the CIA chief John Brennan about the alleged use of the "scorched earth" tactic by Russians in Syria.
The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry advised Brennan to study the history of this term before "resorting to blanket allegations about the alleged use by Russians in Syria of the impossible for the US tactics of "scorched earth".
Konashenkov recommended that the head of the CIA begin the research of this issue "from the time the U.S. air force used nuclear weapons in Japan, which erased Hiroshima and Nagasaki from the face of the earth in 1945 and killed over 200 thousand of their inhabitants".
He also reminded about Washington's operation in Laos and Vietnam in the 1960-ies - "Ranch Hand", during which the US air force used more than a hundred tons of chemical "Agent Orange".
"And for this severe war crime no one in the US was held responsible," — said Konashenkov.
According to him, the major wars of the last decades in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya were unleashed by the United States in response to false CIA intelligence and ended with the destruction of the economic infrastructure of these countries.
"And it is no coincidence that the contracts for the reconstruction of the largest economic and infrastructure projects strangely have been awarded to the largest American corporations close to the CIA and the Pentagon", — said KonashenkovThe Russian Defense Ministry believes that the US involvement in the Syrian conflict is a prime example of the "scorched earth" tactic.
"The outgoing head of the CIA Brennan is well aware that the "international coalition" long before the start of the operation by the Russian forces, since 2012 systematically and consistently destroyed the entire economic infrastructure of Syria in order to maximally weaken its legitimate government," - continued Konashenkov.
According to him, this was done in spite of all the hardship for the civilian population that resulted in millions of refugees.
"Sooner or later they will have to answer for all of this," - he concluded.
Earlier, the CIA Director John Brennan has accused Russia of using "scorched earth" policy in Syria, noting that the United States would never have operated in this manner in any armed conflict.
"What Russia did in Syria, using the "scorched earth" tactics, which led to the destruction and the deaths of thousands of civilians, the USA would never do in any of military conflicts," - said Brennan in an interview with PBS.
This statement was made two days after a recognition by Washington that the strikes of the international coalition under US leadership in Iraq and Syria have led to the death of 188 civilians since the beginning of operations against the "Islamic state".
