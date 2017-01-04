Comment: According to the NOAA, Longmont, Colorado has had an average annual snowfall of 41.0 inches in the past 30 years. An ice age cometh?
Up to 32 inches (75 cm) of snow Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night for Longmont, Colorado (near Estes Park).
Today
Snow showers before 3pm, then snow after 3pm. Temperature falling to around 10 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -10. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 14 by 4am. Wind chill values as low as -11. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Wednesday
Snow. Areas of blowing snow. High near 18. Wind chill values as low as -7. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Wednesday Night Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 9 to 13 inches possible.
Thanks to Don Bishop for this link.