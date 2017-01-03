© Getty Images

"The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the sale of $850 million in bonds issued by Mozambique, the latest development in a scandal that is exposing the links between the country, three international banks and a defense contractor. The move inserts the U.S. into a widening global investigation of Mozambique's debt deals, which involved undisclosed loans and military purchases facilitated by the banks." (Dec. 28)



This same report continues noting that "In 2013, Credit Suisse Group AG, Russian bank VTB Group and France's BNP Paribas sold the bonds to investors for a Mozambican state-owned company that said it needed money for tuna fishing. But months later, Mozambique's government announced that the funds had also been used to buy military equipment. Bondholders were also unaware that Credit Suisse and VTB made $1.2 billion in undisclosed bank loans to other state-owned companies for additional military purchases until The Wall Street Journal reported on the deals in April."

Angola and the Oil Glut: Which Way Out of the Crisis?

The WSJ stressed that: "Dozens of gated communities sit mostly empty, gathering dust. They were built during the first half of this decade for a middle class that never materialized and the foreign elite that largely packed up and left when a dizzying oil-price boom went bust in 2014.

In glitzy shopping malls, stores that haven't already closed struggle to stock their shelves, as a free-falling local currency and dollar shortages batter imports." (Jan. 2)

"The International Monetary Fund expects that Angola's economy will have zero growth in 2016, marking its worst peacetime performance on record—a disaster for a country whose population of 26 million is growing by 3.2% annually. Meanwhile, government debt has jumped to 78% of gross domestic product, according to IMF estimates, from just 41 % when oil prices plummeted in 2014. Little is known about where or from whom the government is borrowing—let alone at what rate—so analysts warn about the difficulty of predicting its ability to pay back what it owes.



In April, the government entered bailout negotiations with the IMF and then abandoned them three months later. Since then, the central bank has used 18% of its foreign-currency reserves to keep some imports flowing into the country. If spending continues at this pace, 'in about a year's time you'd probably run out of reserves,' says Stuart Culverhouse, head of fixed-income research at Exotix Partners, an investment firm that focuses on frontier markets."

Pan-Africanism, Socialism and the Global Crisis

Over the last several years along the Indian Ocean coast in East Africa substantial finds of oil and natural gas resources have been under development. A British exploration corporation, Tullow Oil and its Canadian partner, Africa Oil, acknowledges that it has discovered in excess ofAt least eight exploitable and viable oil sources have been recorded beginning in 2012.Neighboringwhich have been found since 2008. Another East African Community (EAC) memberis estimated to harborWith respect to the Southern African state of Mozambique, which is not an EAC member but is further south of this aforementioned region, has also discovered natural gas. It has been suggested thatThe combined natural gas resources in Tanzania and Mozambique are said to beYet in the contemporary period there is anwhich haveon the international market. As a result of this phenomenon various states which are reliant on these strategic energy sources have fallen intoAlthough some countries in Africa and other geo-political regions are described as being in recession, the fact is with the precipitous drop in currency values and debt accumulation,Infinancial speculation centered upon these recent natural resource projects which are slated to come online in 2019, hasAllegations of impropriety involving financial institutions is providing anof the country which won its independence through a popular revolutionary armed struggle against NATO member Portugal in 1975 led by the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO).According to a recent article published in the Wall Street Journal,These developments are taking place amid awaged by the so-called. This organization grew out of the counter-insurgency operations of the Portuguese intelligence agency (PIDE) in efforts aimed at undermining the revolutionary national liberation struggle which was committed to socialist development in Mozambique. Later when RENAMO was formed it was funded and trained by the-then settler-colonial regime of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe). After the fall of Ian Smith's Rhodesia in 1980, the racist-apartheid regime took over operations for RENAMO where the group sought to destroy the newly-liberated Mozambique state under the leadership of the late President Samora Machel. The FRELIMO leader was killed in a plane crash in October 1986 when reports suggested that the plane was brought down due to South African military operations against the ever-encroaching liberation movement the African National Congress (ANC).RENAMO claims that it is fighting for a greater say in the Mozambique political structures yet the organization has operated openly as a political party since a ceasefire was signed with the FRELIMO government in the early 1990s. This renewal of hostilities portends much for the viability of the future economic and social well-being of the country which is a leading member of the regional Southern African Development Community (SADC).Another former Portuguese colony, thewon its independence as well through armed struggle during 1961-1975.and the support of hundreds of thousands of Cuban internationalists volunteers secured the total liberation of the country by 1989 leading to freedom for Namibia, a former colony of Germany and later the settler-colonial regime in Pretoria.Angola has beensince its national revenue is largely dependent on oil exports. The country has moved from being the first and second largest producer of oil in the last few years. The rulinginside the country where longtime President Jose Eduardo dos Santos announced recently that he was stepping aside to allow a new leadership to emerge.In another article published by the Wall Street Journal it emphasizes the impact of the drop in oil prices on Angola. During the early years of this decade, economic growth was so vibrant that the government was able to loan money to its former colonial master of Portugal staving off a potential collapse in Lisbon.This report also discusses the travails of the Angolan government in seeking a way out of the current crisis:Although there appeared to be a renaissance in African political economy in the period of a supposed recovery from the Great Recessions which struck the imperialist states of Western Europe and North America between the years of 2007-2010, this growth in regional business activity is proving to be unsustainableThe prospects for foreign direct investment into the natural resource development markets have reached a breaking point due to the overproduction of oil and gas. Inside the U.S. there has been a concerted strategy to curtail exports of oil and natural gas utilizing domestic production through hydraulic fracking, shale technology and offshore drilling.In Africa there is theThe merging of economic projects and political unity provides the only real solution for the perpetual ebbs and flows of global capitalist economic viability.With the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trumpa. Such a policy orientation on an international level will haveTo foster socialist development in Africa would require the mass mobilization and organization of the workers, youth and farmers. It necessitates the disruption of dependence upon foreign direct investment as the primary mode of economic growth. The emphasis must be placed upon political education with theMoreover, thebetween the imperialist states and the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). Theseas in Mali, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and other states.A continental military force should be independent of the imperialist states. As Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said over five decades ago, the creation of anwill serve as a defense against neo-colonialist intervention and not a gateway for its proliferation.2017 will be an important year for the African continent. It is up to the governmental leaders, workers, youth and popular movements to decide on the correct path to the realization of revolutionary liberation and unification.