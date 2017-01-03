Several Syrian opposition groups signed a statement declaring boycott of the upcoming political settlement talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, citing ceasefire violations, media reported Tuesday.On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.The Syrian civil war, with government forces fighting various groups of militants, broke out in March 2011. According to the United Nations, about 300,000 Syrians were killed in the conflict. Russia started conducting aerial attacks against terrorists in September 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.