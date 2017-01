© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters

The foreign media has allowed - through naivety or self-interest - people who could only operate with the permission of al-Qaeda-type groups such as Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham to dominate the news agenda.

It would be simple-minded to believe that this very appealing and professional PR for the Syrian armed opposition is all their own work. Foreign governments play a fairly open role in funding and training opposition media specialists. One journalist of partly Syrian extraction in Beirut told me how he had been offered $17,000 a month to work for just such an opposition media PR project backed by the British government.

The sitting British officials remain ignorant of the fact what kind of disservice the Obama administration has made them by demanding London to repeat the twisted lies the former has been spreading. Both David Cameron and Theresa May have always been obedient disciples of the White House, therefore they chose to spread tedious lies and disinformation in a bid to justify the failure of their social and economic policies, while hiding from the public the fact that Britain is responsible for a number of armed conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.As a result, a considerable number of media sources and non-governmental organizations have been tasked with creating the image of a dangerous enemy looming somewhere on the borders, to cover corruption and looting of the UK treasury, that are now being labeled as "necessary measures taken for the protection from external threats."The British Independent would become pretty apologetic by claiming But then the Independent takes a step further in admitting what has been happening all along in Syria:So,, or maybe the editors of those corporate media sources were held hostage of radical militants too, while being unable to tell the truth?The more time passes since the liberation of Aleppo, the more facts we learn about the attempts that the West made to prevent citizens of this city from getting rid from the barbaric oppression of radical militants.In total, London has allocated 32 million pounds to sponsor this organization, with 12,5 sent last year alone. According to the reports released by Syrian journalists, the White Helmets are getting 50 million dollars a year from various sources, while George Soros remains one of their main sponsors.The founder of the White Helmets is James Le Mesurier, a British "security" specialist and 'ex' British military intelligence officer with an impressive track record in some of the most dubious NATO interventions. Additionally, one of the leaders of the White Helmets, Mosab Obeidat, has already been identified to have contributed a major role in the financing of the terrorist groups. According to some reports, Obeidat has played the role of a mediator in providing the Syrian militants with around 2.2 million dollars to pay for weapons and ammunition supplies.The White Helmets have been actively cooperating with the Jabhat al-Nusra movement, the local branch of Al-Qaeda. In fact,It's curious that last year this organization was even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, which, according to its backers in London, would make its activities more visible.In this regard, it's curious that in the official report UK NON-HUMANITARIAN AID IN RESPONSE TO THE SYRIA CONFLICT, it's been explicitly stated that the White Helmets received 15 million pounds from the British government, while another 5.3 million pounds were allocated to "certain media sources".It should also be added that just recently at the UN conference entitled "Against propaganda and regime change, for peace and national sovereignty" Eva Bartlett, a prominent journalist from Canada, stressed the fact that there is no offices of international human rights organizations in Syria. Therefore, the West is free to draw any conclusions about the humanitarian situation on the basis of observations "Syrian Observatory For Human Rights", that has a single employee that is living in the UK. , Bartlett has also complained that reports are often drafted on the basis of the information provided by dubious groups, such as the White Helmets.It's imperative for everyone to understand that when policymakers act according to false narratives, especially ones they create themselves, the result is grave dangers, as we are now experiencing with the new Cold War. To escape these dangers, Londonmust first get the history right, particularly its own role in spreading conflicts in the Middle East.Jean PĂ©rier is an independent researcher and analyst and a renowned expert on the Near and Middle East, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook"