Forms of and Sources of Vitamin K

Kale

Spinach

Collard greens

Beet greens

Mustard greens

Turnip greens

What's so Special About Vitamin K2?

Directing calcium to places like your bones, making them stronger, and your teeth to help prevent cavities. It also prevents calcium from going to the wrong areas , such as to your kidneys, where it could lead to kidney stones, or your blood vessels, where it could trigger heart disease.

It also , such as to your kidneys, where it could lead to kidney stones, or your blood vessels, where it could trigger heart disease. Optimizing sexual function by increasing testosterone and fertility in men, and decreasing androgens, the male hormones, in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Creating insulin to stabilize your blood sugar (keeping your system sensitive to maintaining correct amounts), protecting against diabetes and helping to prevent metabolic problems associated with obesity

associated with obesity Suppressing genes that can promote cancer while strengthening genes that promote healthy cells

Enhancing your ability to utilize energy as you exercise improving overall performance

More About Vitamin K2

"When the body has adequate vitamin K2 (specifically as menaquinone-7, or MK-7, as it is the most biologically active and available form of vitamin K2), MGP repels calcium from depositing in the arteries and blood vessels, returning it to the bloodstream so it can be utilized by other systems, such as building strong, dense bones."5

"K2 as MK-7 significantly reduces bone loss during menopausal transition, which is especially important when you consider the average woman loses up to 10 [percent] of her bone mass during this time.

Vitamin K2 as MK-7 not only protects bone, but it has been found to reduce the incidence of both heart disease and cancer."7

MK-4 Regulates Gene Expression

"While we tend to think of our genes as the destiny we inherited from our parents, it's actually how they are expressed — meaning, what our cells do with the information carried by those genes — that determines our health. MK-4 turns on some genes and turns others off.

For example, in our sex organs, it turns on the genes involved in sex hormone production. In a wide variety of cells, it turns on the genes that keep cells healthy and turns off the genes that make cells become cancerous. Thus, MK-4 plays an exclusive role in cancer protection and sexual health."9

A Last Word on the Importance of Vitamin K2