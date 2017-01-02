© REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
At least six people were killed and 25 injured after militants attacked a security checkpoint near Iraqi city of Najaf, local media reported Sunday.

According to the Kurdistan24 media outlet, several gunmen, who were traveling in cars, opened fire and detonated an explosive load at the checkpoint in Najaf.

The Daesh terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Saturday, Daesh carried out a twin terrorist attack in Iraq's capital of Baghdad during the morning rush hour, killing at least 28 and injuring 54 people.