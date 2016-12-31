According to the Kurdistan24 broadcaster, both explosions occurred in the shopping area of the central Sanak district. The second bomb went off when people started gathering to rescue the wounded in the first explosion.
It remains unknown whether it was a suicide bomber attack or result of the remotely detonated explosive.
One of the explosions was performed by a suicide bomber, while the second blast was caused by the put explosives, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told the media.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Comment: Daesh Claims Responsibility for Explosions in Baghdad
The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the two massive blasts, which hit the Iraqi capital on Saturday.
On December 3, a car bomb killed six and wounded a dozen also in the central neighborhood of the capital.
Update: Earlier in the day, the Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries claimed responsibility for conducting a twin terrorist attack, which hit central Baghdad during the morning rush hour, claiming lives of at least 28 and injuring 54 people.
"Provided with the intelligence data, Iraqi forces in the northern sector of Baghdad followed a car bomb driven by two suicide bombers to Kadhimiya district for a terror attack and managed to trap and undermine the car, killing the terrorists. In addition, the security forces defused bombs in several Baghdad's southern districts," the statement said.
These socalled "suicide" bombs are more likely to be remote controlled bombs, placed by those who wishes for chaos to reign in Iraq and who uses the strategy of tensions to rule. This is not to say that all bombs are remote controlled, but as has been pointed out before, the use of "suicide" bombs has been a way to demonize the Iraqi people, painting them to be uncivilized and to promote the fictional conflict between sunnis and shiites. Here is an article about that: [Link]
One should always be wary when within minutes or a few hours, it is proclaimed to be due to a suicide bomber. There are many stories where an unwitting person has had to stop at a checkpoint to be searched during which time a bomb was placed in his car or vegetable cart. The person would then be told to report to a police station in town or go to a market place and the bomb would be triggered at the right time. It was proclaimed to be a suicide bomber and case closed. This served the purpose to make sure that American troops were "needed" as the Iraqi security personel was demoralised, incapacitated etc. and also to keep a strong Iraqi identity to be forged. This strategy is not limited to Iraq of course, but everywhere else, that the empire wishes to create chaos. It goes without saying that Palestine falls into that category. Condolizzard Rice would probably have called it "Birth pangs".
As always: Qui Bono?