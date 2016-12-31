© Photo: Twitter/ Syria & Iraq News ‏
The Iraqi capital of Baghdad was rocked by two explosions on Saturday. At least 21 people were killed, more than 40 injured, local media reported, citing the police and medical services.

According to the Kurdistan24 broadcaster, both explosions occurred in the shopping area of the central Sanak district. The second bomb went off when people started gathering to rescue the wounded in the first explosion.


​It remains unknown whether it was a suicide bomber attack or result of the remotely detonated explosive.

One of the explosions was performed by a suicide bomber, while the second blast was caused by the put explosives, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told the media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.


Comment: Daesh Claims Responsibility for Explosions in Baghdad
The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the two massive blasts, which hit the Iraqi capital on Saturday.





On December 3, a car bomb killed six and wounded a dozen also in the central neighborhood of the capital.



Update: Earlier in the day, the Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries claimed responsibility for conducting a twin terrorist attack, which hit central Baghdad during the morning rush hour, claiming lives of at least 28 and injuring 54 people.
"Provided with the intelligence data, Iraqi forces in the northern sector of Baghdad followed a car bomb driven by two suicide bombers to Kadhimiya district for a terror attack and managed to trap and undermine the car, killing the terrorists. In addition, the security forces defused bombs in several Baghdad's southern districts," the statement said.