Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has criticized the Catholic Church for attacking his human rights record, saying it has done nothing for drug addicts in the Philippines except collect money. He then offered his own version of what religion should be.Duterte has been assailed from all sides for alleged human rights violations in his drug war, with photographs of street violence and testimonies of summary killings frequently making headlines. But the president believes the Church is doing an even poorer job, which includes ignoring the Philippines' poverty and drug addicts, while continuing to collect cash at mass.He also accused the Church of not doing "anything against illegal drugs. They never bothered to help."He then suggested an "Iglesia ni Duterte" (Church of Duterte), in which there would be "no prohibition, you can even have five wives. But make sure you are responsible for your problems.""The Church is not giving anything even if they collect so much. My statement is full of sarcasm because they [priests] have been criticizing me. They are hypocrites," he added.He then went on to bash the United States for its recent criticism - one that cost it all friendly cooperation with the Philippines.The Philippines president meanwhile continues his fight against illegal trafficking of drugs at home. Some $20 million worth of crystal meth was seized in Bukidnon on Tuesday in an intercepted car. The president continues to be criticized for his methods, but insists it is not up to foreigners to interfere in the Philippines' domestic affairs.