© Ammar Awad / Reuters



An airstrike against Islamic State near Mosul, a major city in northern Iraq, may have resulted in civilian casualties, the Pentagon has said.The incident "will be fully investigated and the findings released in a timely and transparent manner," OIR said in a statement Thursday afternoon.State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in October, but blamed IS for having "no hesitation to use civilians as human shields, to booby-trap houses, to place mines, and they are willing to do it with no regard for the safety of civilians."Iraqi operations to retake Mosul officially began on October 17, with coalition air and artillery support. Iraqi forces "paused" their advance after a month, citing bad weather. Earlier on Thursday, however, the OIR announced that Iraqi forces and the coalition have resumed the offensive.