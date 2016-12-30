Aircraft from the US-led international coalition "struck a van carrying ISIL fighters observed firing a SPG9/RPG recoilless rifle before loading the weapon in the van and driving off," said the headquarters of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR). The airstrike happened on Thursday, December 29, as operations to liberate Mosul resumed.
The incident "will be fully investigated and the findings released in a timely and transparent manner," OIR said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
"We are aware civilian lives are at risk in Mosul," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in October, but blamed IS for having "no hesitation to use civilians as human shields, to booby-trap houses, to place mines, and they are willing to do it with no regard for the safety of civilians."
Iraqi operations to retake Mosul officially began on October 17, with coalition air and artillery support. Iraqi forces "paused" their advance after a month, citing bad weather. Earlier on Thursday, however, the OIR announced that Iraqi forces and the coalition have resumed the offensive.
Is there enough of Iraq to last thru another 4 years of war?
Well
By: katesisco
the wrangling in Syria was actually about two different agendas. The Syrian government has not recognized the so-called 'independent' states in Northern Syria and the Russians and the US squared off on the issue of a Iraqi oil line to the Med thru the 'independent' states.
Aleppo it appeared was central to this issue.
Now that there is no fallen Aleppo, it will take years to 'liberate' Mosul---4 years probably. I suspect the 'elite' first strike force will be decimated and that 'surprise' will cause a halt and a long term rebuilding to coincide with yet another try at toppling Aleppo. The actual Aleppo 'war' was to keep the focus off of the ROJAVA situation. [Link]
Once the Iran, Turkey, and Syrian interests finish the Russian pipeline thru the 'independent' Syrian states to the Med, this crazy war will become moot.
