Mr. Shehabi, European mainstream media and leading politicians are upset about the liberation of Aleppo by the Syrian Arab Army. They write reports about massacres committed by the army and horrified civilians in Aleppo...

So the terrorists left the city completely?

Damascus reported about a huge amount of Western military material such as arms and ammunition in Aleppo...

whole weaponry warehouses

the US and NATO arm and support terrorist gangs which are even on the official UN terror list

Why ridiculous?

What do you know about the presence of Western military and intel experts and advisors in the terrorist controlled areas of Aleppo? Earlier reports spoke about captured NATO personnel.

The fate of Aleppo didn't play such a big role in Western media for the last 4.5 years. Since the start of the liberation operations of the Syrian Arab Army the situation changed completely: All of the sudden Western media, politicians and NGOs were campaigning - against the Syrian Army. They accused the Syrian Army of committing "genocide" in Aleppo, of bombarding hospitals, of massacring children and babies...

European politicians, media and NGOs seem to care more about the fate of the terrorists than about the civilians of Aleppo?

Huge stockpiles of weaponry and ammunition, many, were discovered in East Aleppo when the Al-Nusra militants, a local branch of Al Qaida, were pushed out of the city by Syrian forces. The previous reports that NATO personnel were captured are now retracted,. FWM interviews the Syrian MP Fares Shehabian Aleppo resident himself. He calls the discoveries "SyriaGate".. The news in Europe is a real problem because they report exactly the opposite of the real facts in Syria. We were able to liberate around 100.000 civilians who were held hostage by terrorists in Aleppo. A lot of them were taken hostage for more than four years. These liberated civilians are happy now. The 1.5 million civilians who left Aleppo since 2012 are now able to come home again. This is a very positive and happy moment for Aleppo and Syria in general. We were able to celebrate Christmas in Aleppo for the first time since 4.5 years - we celebrate Christmas every day now in our city!Yes, but. We found their bodies. This is all documented. Any international independent investigation can see and check the evidence of these terrorist crimes. But we are happy that our city is now liberated. Some rural areas around Aleppo are still under terrorist occupation. The next step will be to liberate the countryside so the city is well maintained and well protected.What we found therewhich were put in former school buildings by the terrorist forces.. We found at those Al-Nusra bases - Al-Nusra is a branch of Al Qaida -. We found tons of these weapons. I call that "SyriaGate" -in order to topple the legitimate government of a sovereign country. This is totally ridiculous of the West...Because nobody can guarantee that these weapons will not be used one day against the West itself by these terrorists. American and European tax payer's money is abused to arm terrorist gangs which are ready to direct their guns any time against America and European civilians.We didn't capture any European or American military advisor in Aleppo. However we have reliable information thatof the terrorist forces after their capitulation. Also some of these so-called activists as Bilal Abdul Kareem who is an Afro-American from New York and a loud supporter of the Al Qaida gangs in Syria.Kareem's presence in Aleppo was supported by the Obama administration and he was often in Western news introduced as "independent journalist". And there were many other Western agents and terrorist supporters as well in Aleppo who left the city with the buses.That would have been a big embarrassment for the West.We Syrians paid in blood and destruction. Our own blood is the currency for these Western lies and this "misunderstanding". Someone in the West can always say "Oh sorry, I got it somehow wrong!", but we paid with our blood and our lives for this horrible ignorance. Aleppo was conquered by Al Qaida gangs in summer 2012. There were no Aleppo residents involved, our city was very peaceful, no one took the arms against the government. We were conquered by the terrorists with heavy weapons and they took 70 percent of our city. In 2012 around two million civilians lived in East Aleppo, 1.5 million left the occupied territory to safe zones.. America and Europe were silent. Nobody in the West was interested in the 11.000 civilians killed by the terrorist gangs in four years of random shellings and bombardments. 30 per cent of these killed civilians are children. 4.5 years we were losing innocent civilians by terrorist grenades, explosives and snipers.Again: 4.5 years the terrorists brought the hell to the civilians of Aleppo, but the West didn't care.. At the same time the whole Western media campaigns for liberating the Iraqi city of Mosul from the terrorist gangs of the so-called "Islamic State". Why is it allowed to liberate Mosul, but forbidden to liberate Aleppo?This is a big hypocrisy. I recommend to the Western audience to put themselves in our shoes.They would hope for liberation by their army. We Aleppo people waited 4.5 years for our liberation! But we had to bring that sacrifice in order to minimize the civilian causalities. We had to wait for a superpower - the Russian Federation - to help us. If our Army would have immediately started the counter attack in 2012 we might have had thousands of civilian losses and much more destruction. But we waited and we liberated our city. Thank god.