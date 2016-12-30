The results are in, and VMRO has beaten back yet another 'soft coup' attempt in the Republic of Macedonia.Macedonian journalists descended on Tearce and their presence served as a deterrent to the illegal activity that was planned.Once more, the world sees that people can in fact make a difference, just as they did in repelling the prior two Color Revolutions and now this last-ditch attempt to steal the parliamentary vote away from VMRO.In the future, the victimized citizens of other countries can recall the example set forth for them by the Macedonians in improvising their own situationally unique solutions to defending their homelands.Some voices have suggested that the government implement a thorough "cleansing"/"purge", perhaps modeled off of what Turkish President Erdogan is carrying out right now in protecting his country from the subversive influence of the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), as they see this as the only reliable way to free Macedonia from the corrosive influence of the US, Soros, and other ill-intentioned foreign actors.In principle, this could indeed prove to be an effective solution, provided of course that it's thoughtfully implemented and doesn't inadvertently lead to any innocent people being implicated. Given that the state has been resolutely defending itself against foreign-initiated unrest for over the past two years, it can safely be assumed that they have already pinpointed the most disruptive domestic collaborators and have gathered enough evidence to bring the relevant charges against them if they were so inclined. Nevertheless, an executive decision might be made to refrain from this sort of action, or at least to not engage in it in a publicly widespread manner.The other post-Tearce political reality that Macedonians must now confront is the revival of Albanian nationalist inclinations. The parliamentary results surprisingly showed that a substantial number of people in this community were successfully swayed by Zaev's promises for "federalization" (internal partition), and that they thus decided to cast their ballot in his favor instead of an ethnic Albanian politician's like they had traditionally done up until this point.Although it's now confirmed beyond any shred of doubt that VMRO is the leading political party in the country, that doesn't change the reality that there are many dissatisfied Albanian voters who had their hopes artificially inflated by Zaev for what they were led to believe would be the imminent "federalization" of the country and the de-facto establishment of "Greater Albania" on Macedonian territory.since VMRO might now also have to make more pronounced outreaches to this demographic in order to prevent even more of them from voting for its rival in future elections and further upsetting the political balance in the country.It remains to be seen how VMRO responds to this unprecedented situation and either tries to attract more Albanians to the party and/or works with its future Albanian coalition partner to help them win back the voters that SDSM took from them this time around. Regardless of what steps are taken in this direction,Likewise, the US recognizes this state of affairs and has already demonstrated its capability to influence it, seeing as how it's responsible for this development in the first place.There's less than a month left in Obama's Presidency, but he might not be a "good sport" and admit defeat after having been beaten four times already (the two Color Revolutions, the parliamentary elections, and the "re-vote").all of which are intended to impede Trump's efforts to reach a New Détente in the New Cold War with Russia and consequently prolong this painful period of global instability that Obama's neoconservative backers have unleashed on the world.