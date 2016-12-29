© Twitter



"It is totally unacceptable and a disgrace. It must be stopped," he told Ekstra Bladet. "If you travel to Syria to participate in war, to become an ISIS fighter, then you obviously do not have any right for benefits from the government."

Denmark has discovered thatAccording to local media the government somehowAt least 36 people who are known by authorities to have left Denmark to allegedly to join the ranks of ISIS continued to receive welfare payments, according to the Ekstra Bladet newspaper.Thirty-four alleged terrorists received cash benefits from municipal authorities, and two others from private but heavily state-subsidized funds. The newspaper obtained the figures from thethrough a freedom of information request.The municipalities and the private funds demanded a repayment of the improperly distributed benefits from 29 of the alleged terrorists. The seven others have presumably been killed in action.who in total have received a hefty sum of 672,000 kroner (around $77,300).Members of the Employment Committee of the Danish Parliament from two opposing sides of the Danish political spectrum have showed a notable unanimity on this matter.It is clear that you must be available to the Danish labor market when receiving cash, so you obviously do not travel abroad, and one should certainly not travel to a place where you take part in something like that," the Ekstra Bladet quoted Karsten Honge of the Socialist People's Party as saying.Denmark's Employment Minister Troels Lund Poulsen promised to "take action."that Danish IS-fighters receiving welfare benefits have been reported. In 2014, Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) disclosed information on 28 terrorists, receiving benefits while fighting in Syria. It remained unclear, whether the state managed to get the payments back from the terrorists that time and whether the new number of 36 terrorists included the 2014 figures.and participate in middle-eastern wars, according to PETs estimates. Denmark is believed to be the second European country after Belgium supplying the most fighters to ISIS. The overall number of Danish terrorists almost equals the Danish army's 150-soldier unit, deployed in Iraq as a part of the US-backed coalition fighting ISIS.A week ago news surfaced online showing theJoanna Palani, 23, who has Iranian and Kurdish origins, isand had her passport confiscated upon her return home last year.described in her own words. In the story she told, her father and grandfather were soldiers as well, and she has been operating firearms since the age of nine.