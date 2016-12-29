In a follow-on project to be conducted in collaboration with MedUni Vienna's Institute of Pharmacology and Center for Addiction Research and Science (AddRess) and the objective is now to further understand the

Addictive cravings are still persistent after death, finds a new study.A protein in the reward center of the brain is altered in those suffering from a chemical dependency - it is split off and shortened.Following numerous autopsies, Austrian researchers found the modified protein in deceased heroin addicts - suggesting cravings for the stimulus continued after their death.The protein, called FosB, is a transcription factor in the brain which, together with other molecules, is involved in so-called signal transduction (transmission of stimuli to the cells).The evidence that the modified protein lingers after death was discovered by the Medical University of Vienna's Department of Forensic Medicine, which examined tissue samples from the nucleus accumbens (an area of the brain) of 15 deceased heroin addicts. 'Using highly sensitive detection methods, DeltaFosB was still detectable,' the team explained.They also suggest these results will help advance treatments and management of people with opiate dependencies and heroin addictions, with how to deal with withdrawal being the focus. 'If the addictive craving persists in the brain for months, it is very important to provide protracted after-care and corresponding psychological support,' said Monika Seltenhammer, a researcher involved in the study.'Our results show that forensics and forensic medicine can also be of direct benefit to the living,' emphasized Daniele Risser, the lead author.