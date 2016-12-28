© Flickr/ Matt Katzenberger
Seismograph
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) west of Romania's eastern city of Nereju, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 23:20 GMT at a depth of 81 kilometers, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.

The tremor of 5.8 magnitude was also felt in Chisinau, the capital city of neighboring Moldova, the representative of Moldova's Seismology Center told RIA Novosti.