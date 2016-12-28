© Press service of the Tula Region government

Speaking to journalists, Tartus-based Hashinm Yousef School director Asif Asaad said that the gifts will allow young Syrians to get into the spirit of the holidays. "This raises their morale, and the holiday takes on a positive note. Moreover, this year the New Year and the birthday of the Prophet (one of the major Muslim holidays), will take place close together," the director explained.

Thanking Russia for all its help, Asaad stressed that "in this age of evil and injustice, children are continuing to study, to acquire knowledge, and to do everything they can to build a bright future for Syria in the near future. We are grateful to Russia for all the efforts it is making in our country in the military, humanitarian and humanist sense."

The humanitarian campaign was first conceived by cadets in Tula Region. The young people appealed to the region's governor for help in collecting the gifts. In less than a week, the campaign went viral, and was joined by youth organizations, schools and students nationwide. Earlier this month, students from Tula sent off over 500 boxes of presents to the region's local military airport.

On December 25, a military airplane left Novosibirsk with 4 tons of gifts from the people of Omsk to the children of Syria. The 'Children of Russia to Children of Syria' campaign is a take-off of another recent aid campaign, the 'Children of Russia to Children of Donbass' effort, which was created last year amid the civil war in the eastern Ukrainian region.