© Ruptly

Radical redistribution of wealth

Action to save the world's disappearing wildlife

Get politicians to listen to the people

Urgent action on climate change

The US to change its foreign policy

A

'Christmas Carol'

visitation for the world's worst people

An end to people bringing politics into sport (and song contests)

More Erich Fromm and George Lansbury and less Harry Potter

Neil Clark is a journalist, writer, broadcaster and blogger. He has written for many newspapers and magazines in the UK and other countries including The Guardian, Morning Star, Daily and Sunday Express, Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, New Statesman, The Spectator, The Week, and The American Conservative. He is a regular pundit on RT and has also appeared on BBC TV and radio, Sky News, Press TV and the Voice of Russia. He is the co-founder of the Campaign For Public Ownership @PublicOwnership. His award winning blog can be found at www.neilclark66.blogspot.com. He tweets on politics and world affairs @NeilClark66