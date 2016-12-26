Society's Child
Anonymous' recently released journalist Barret Brown still vows never to back down
The Free Thought Project
Mon, 26 Dec 2016 18:21 UTC
Brown was a controversial figure who became a target for federal law enforcement due to his support of anonymous and his aggressive style of activism and journalism.
During his trial, Brown had a long list of charges stacked against him and was facing over 100 years in prison. Ultimately, the charge that actually stuck was a hacking charge that was related to Brown copying and pasting a link to already hacked Wikileaks material into a chat room for other activists and journalists to research. He did not actually carry out the hack in question, nor is he accused of doing so. He was simply accused of placing a link in a chat room and sharing information about an important leak, something that any serious journalist at the time should have been doing.
Brown was ultimately convicted for the crime of being a real journalist who was not afraid to expose the secrets and crimes of those in power. For generations, the establishment has had the media so tightly controlled to the point where pre-approved journalists are the only ones allowed to ask pre-approved questions of those in power, and anyone who prints anything critical of an authority figure or advertiser is sure to see their career crash and burn.
With the proliferation of internet activism, a new breed of journalists have threatened to upset the existing order, and as a result, they have become targets for character assassination and imprisonment. The case of Barrett Brown is a prime example of this development.
The time that Brown spent in prison did not weaken his dedication to fighting against the establishment.
"I'm very much in favor of further leaks and hacks against select targets, those institutions we believe are engaging in crimes with the complicity of our government," Brown recently said.
Brown's story is told in a new mini-documentary called "Relatively Free," which shows his release from prison and travel to a halfway house where he was ordered to stay after his release.
It is worth mentioning that this film was produced by Alex Winter, the actor and director who starred in the classic comedy "Bill and Ted." Winter has recently been focusing on creating films to raise awareness about free speech, privacy rights and the battle for the internet. Last year, Winter released a film called "Deep Web" which chronicled the story of Ross Ulbricht, the man who is facing life in prison for operating the "Silk Road" website.
In his recent TED talk, he discussed his documentary and the Silk Road trial, and about how the freedom of anonymity on the internet affects everyone.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Snow, ice, and severe gusts of wind cripple Great Plains, leaving tens of thousands without electricity (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Two elephants destroy house and kill man in Nepal
- US prepares to sell off its oil reserves
- Scientists analyze and "translate" bat talk: Turns out, they argue—a lot
- Palestinian official expects 'difficult period' due to Trump's pro-Israel bias
- Foreign investors eager to invest in Russia's largest oil company Rosneft
- Former USSR unites in mourning Tu-154 crash victims, with one exception
- Iran begins massive air drill Defenders of Velayat Skies 7- Brigadier General Farzad Esmayeeli
- Iraqi diplomat found dead in Moscow, investigators checking the circumstances
- LA CAIR director slanders dead Russians, insults Muslims, tries to backtrack as Twitter users call him out
- Cat attacks man unwrapping Christmas present in Macon, Georgia
- India conducts successful Agni-V missile test, President Pranab Mukherjee congratulates
- Waterfalls cascade off the iconic Uluru rock after a freak outback storm in Australia
- Flashback Best of the Web: Manufactured Discontent: Syrian People Never Desired Revolution
- Anonymous' recently released journalist Barret Brown still vows never to back down
- The addiction habit
- 2016 review: Billion-dollar man-made and natural disasters in the U.S.
- Chinese aircraft carrier, 5 warships on its way to S. China Sea drills, Japan keeping a close watch
- Social media users shocked to learn about Syria's Christmas traditions and outraged over mainstream media's lack of coverage (PHOTOS)
- 60% of Germans in favor of enhanced video surveillance in public after Christmas Berlin attack
- US prepares to sell off its oil reserves
- Palestinian official expects 'difficult period' due to Trump's pro-Israel bias
- Foreign investors eager to invest in Russia's largest oil company Rosneft
- Iran begins massive air drill Defenders of Velayat Skies 7- Brigadier General Farzad Esmayeeli
- Iraqi diplomat found dead in Moscow, investigators checking the circumstances
- India conducts successful Agni-V missile test, President Pranab Mukherjee congratulates
- Flashback Best of the Web: Manufactured Discontent: Syrian People Never Desired Revolution
- Chinese aircraft carrier, 5 warships on its way to S. China Sea drills, Japan keeping a close watch
- Trump appoints ex-Israeli settler Jason Greenblatt to oversee peace process
- Israel arrests tycoon for alleged huge corruption in Africa
- Egypt detains Al-Jazeera journalist for spreading fake news
- 'Britain lied over Syria & made situation worse, tough talk and little action' UK's ex-ambassador says
- What happens when someone checks evidence for Russian hacking? Hint: It all falls apart
- 2017: A Year of Transition and Trouble
- Okinawa governor loses court case - rescinds action against US base relocation
- Shady UN probe on Syria war crimes susceptible to influence from crooked donors
- Analysis of Russia And Syria: Different systems for different states
- US aims to financially break Russia with arms race
- Senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller to write inauguration speech
- Ukraine ceasefire 'holds' for third day, despite repeated violations
- Former USSR unites in mourning Tu-154 crash victims, with one exception
- LA CAIR director slanders dead Russians, insults Muslims, tries to backtrack as Twitter users call him out
- Anonymous' recently released journalist Barret Brown still vows never to back down
- Social media users shocked to learn about Syria's Christmas traditions and outraged over mainstream media's lack of coverage (PHOTOS)
- 60% of Germans in favor of enhanced video surveillance in public after Christmas Berlin attack
- Christmas in Iran: Christian Holiday in the Muslim Country
- Best of the Web: Russian military aircraft crashes en route to Syria - entire Alexandrov Ensemble choir presumed dead (UPDATE)
- Saudi Arabia's repressive regime: Partygoers arrested over video of 'mixing' and drinking
- Pea-brained cops raid wrong home then humiliate family by posting photos of them handcuffed on Snapchat
- Remains of Russian military aircraft found in the Black Sea
- Oregon couple forced to destroy 40yo pond on their own property because Govt believes it owns the rainwater
- Information on Americans seeking Russian visas breached and leaked to alt news site by 'white hat' hacker to show weakness in data security
- Homeless man set on fire in Berlin underground
- YouTube views are down "across the board", analysis says
- SOTT Focus: Real News Trumps Fake News! SOTT's Annual Fundraiser: Get your SOTT Calendar!
- Leonard Peltier and the limits of resistance, COINTELPRO
- Neo-Nazi website calls for march with 'high-powered rifles' against Montana Jews
- France's National Front finds support among millennials
- Christmas 'hostage' to materialism, God in shadows Pope says
- Jonathan Pie: Homelessness is a sign that society is broken
- Scans unveil secrets of world's oldest mummies, 2,000 years older than Egypt's
- Researchers discover new pharaonic tomb in Egypt
- The Christmas storm of 1916 which struck New Orleans
- Massive flooding in Europe during the Little Ice Age
- Flashback: A short history: The neocon 'Clean Break' grand design and the 'regime change' disasters it has fostered
- 5,000-year-old cave art discovered in Egypt depicts 'nativity scene'
- Major offshore structures discovered at ancient Corinth harbour
- Russell Gmirkin: Athenian, Ideal Greek Tribes were the model for the Tribes of Israel
- Historian discovers giant human skeleton in cave of Malaysian coast
- New Dead Sea Scrolls fragments found in Judean desert caves
- Zionist claims to the Western Wall not supported by historical evidence
- Hussein's CIA interrogator: If Saddam had remained in power, rise of ISIS 'improbable'
- 'Operation Condor' documents show how US wanted to rig Ecuador's election to prevent left-wing victory
- Operation Condor: CIA files reveal US ties with Argentina during 'Dirty War' despite knowledge of human rights abuses
- Megalithic stone circle in Brazil hints that ancient civilizations were more sophisticated than first thought
- A history of lies on Iraq's WMD: Who said what and when
- Untold story of Henry Kissinger's part in the Chilean Coup of 1973
- Flashback: Muhammad Ali under FBI microscope, new documents show
- Flashback: Letter details Kennedy's offer to USSR
- Polygamous footprints? Ancient impressions suggest early man had multiple female partners
- Scientists analyze and "translate" bat talk: Turns out, they argue—a lot
- Wolverine inspired: Scientists develop transparent, self-healing, highly stretchable conductive material
- Earth Bombarded by Mysterious Galactic High Energy Waves: An Increased Risk of Coming Earthquakes?
- Stunning new photos of isolated Brazilian tribe yield surprises
- Epigenetic inheritance mechanisms: Experiences leave behind epigenetic traces in our DNA
- Artificial intelligence could replace almost half of U.S. jobs over the next 20 years
- Christmas Solar Storm Threatens Earth's Electrical Infrastructure
- Incoming star Gliese 710 could spawn swarms of comets when it passes our Sun
- Simulated Babies Meant to Scare Teens Out of Having Kids is Backfiring
- Science fiction or new reality? - Sex and marriage with robots
- NASA releases spectacular image of diffuse nebula NGC 6357
- Researchers solve mystery of London's 1952 killer fog - and it might help China's air pollution
- China prepares secretive H-20 strategic stealth long range bomber
- Winter solstice turning point: It's supposed to get better from here
- Breath analysis can reveal various diseases
- Mystery of 'alien megastructure' star still baffles astronomers
- Antarctica in technicolor: Mesmerizing footage of wildlife below sea ice revealed
- Sex evolved to help future generations fight infection
- Deep sea monsters: Russian sailor tweets amazing pictures of strangest fish he's caught
- DNA helps Inuits survive Arctic cold
- Snow, ice, and severe gusts of wind cripple Great Plains, leaving tens of thousands without electricity (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Two elephants destroy house and kill man in Nepal
- Cat attacks man unwrapping Christmas present in Macon, Georgia
- Waterfalls cascade off the iconic Uluru rock after a freak outback storm in Australia
- 2016 review: Billion-dollar man-made and natural disasters in the U.S.
- Wikipedia fakes news and global cooling
- Four people killed as Typhoon Nock-Ten hits the Philippines; over 200,000 evacuated
- Huge sinkhole opens up on road in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
- 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Philippines
- Intense pink Aurora Borealis captured over Alaska
- 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Chile, tsunami threat issued
- Series of shallow earthquakes hits Siargao Island, Philippines
- Christmas storm forecast to dump heavy snow, blizzards in U.S. West, Plains
- Flagstaff, Arizona expects foot of snow by Christmas morning
- Heaviest December snowfall for 50 years causes transport chaos in Hokkaido, Japan
- Several earthquakes, 1 of magnitude 3.5, strike north Oklahoma
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 4.4 felt in Dubrovnik, Croatia
- Shallow earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes near Santa Barbara, California
- Record snow falls in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia; 27 inches above normal
- First snow of the season covers war-torn Aleppo as evacuations continue
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball observed over Ireland and northern UK
- Bright meteor fireball reported over the Gulf of Mexico near Florida; residents feared 'alien invasion' after seeing bright flash
- Japanese teenager films meteor shortly after Fukushima earthquake
- Meteorite from October fireball found in Morawa, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs captured twenty hours apart on November 15 over Spain
- NASA and FEMA rehearse for an asteroid strike on Los Angeles in 2020
- Sonic boom over South Dakota remains a mystery
- The addiction habit
- Collagen: What it is and why you need it!
- Medical freedom for physicians: Should doctors lose their license over a difference of opinion?
- Vaccine efficacy: Junk science at its worst
- Russian and Canadian researchers successfully tested Vaccine to Prevent a Western 'Monopoly' in Ebola Treatment
- Flashback: Guinea pigs: FDA's toughened warnings on Cipro may be linked to Gulf War illness
- How being overweight affects DNA methylation
- Does the EPA have Monsanto's hidden science regarding Glyphosate & GMOs?
- NAC supplement helps PTSD better than SSRIs
- Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva fined for bribing officials in Russia, Ukraine & Mexico
- Keep moving: An active lifestyle can insulate you from a host of chronic diseases
- Gary Taubes: The case against sugar
- Glyphosate herbicide associated with greater risk to ALS
- Ecstasy therapy? FDA Approves Trials to Test MDMA as PTSD Treatment
- Not enough vitamin C to quell insulin resistance in kids
- Marijuana use increases among pregnant women in US - report
- National Center for Health Statistics: Fatal drug overdoses have doubled since 2000
- Black children exposed to 50 percent more junk food ads than their white counterparts
- Red meat vindicated: New study shows red meat has no affect on heart disease risk factors
- Unknown virus causing migratory pain, black urine reported in Bahia, Brazil
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- The art of navigating family during the holidays
- Is your social media making you depressed?
- What do people talk about before they die?
- 9 Stoic principles to help you keep calm in times of chaos
- Blunted reward response found in brains of depressed children
- A good dose of Stoic philosophy is necessary for coping with troubling times
- Harmony: The neuroscience of singing
- Gaslighting: An insidious form of emotional abuse
- Study finds happiness more reliant upon mental health and relationships than money
- Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- The wondrous effects of music on the aging brain
- Parts of brain regions cycle in and out of sleep, even when you're awake
- Illusion reveals that the brain fills in peripheral vision
- Move over Freud: Literary fiction is the best therapy
- This is your brain on God: Spiritual experiences activate brain reward circuits
- Community groups keep us mentally sharp as we age
- From 'fascists' to 'feminazis': How both sides of politics are biased in their political thinking
- Avoiding spiritual struggles and existential questions is linked with poorer mental health
- Picking up your mental garbage
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- The mystery of the Mary Celeste began on Staten Island 144 years ago
- This UFO spotted over Whitby coastline left photographer 'freaked out'
- Witnessing Father Amorth: "The Vatican Exorcist" at work and the pathology otherwise known as possession
- Strange UFO lights reported across the sky in Gilbert, Arizona
- Astronomers claim to have just received a message from extraterrestrials
- 'UFO' seen over Vienna, scared onlookers call police (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
- Putin refuses puppy gift from Japan - war inevitable
- ISIS whines after Russia maliciously interferes with latest attack on Palmyra, killing dozens of their 'moderate' terrorists
- There's a lady in Cuba who gets paid by the government for guarding iconic glasses on John Lennon statue
- Confirmed: Russia Rigged Election, killed JFK and hid Saddam's WMDs
- The Russian squids are coming! Putin is weaponizing sea creatures
- Putin on teleportation: 'We should have kept the West believing we're on it!'
- Divine power: Orthodox priest Valery Kolesnikov shows off his impressive swordplay
- Jonathan Pie: 'Fake news' and the role of social media
- Forest phototrap snaps a naked man stoned on LSD who thinks he is a tiger
- Fluffy kitty frozen to Siberian ground rescued by quick-thinking couple
Quote of the Day
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
Recent Comments
It's a good time if these rusting barrels need to be moved up and out. Actually, donating them is also a good idea. Haiti and any number of...
"The false notion that Israel is an occupier . . ." OK, I'll bite. If "occupier" is not correct in your view, Mr. Trump, can you please tell us...
. . .you might think to delete your earlier life, starting afresh as it were . . .
I doubt this figure. If German polls are anything like American polls, when you can bet maybe 15-20% of respondents favor more authoritarian...
"Water Commission staff found several problems with the Careys' request, including setting a precedent that could prompt similar requests and...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE
Comment: Anonymous' public face & journalist Barrett Brown speaks with Sputnik after release from U.S. prison