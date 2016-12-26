© James Helmericks
Intense pink auroras are dancing around the Arctic Circle on Christmas Day 2016. James Helmericks sends this picture from the Colville River Delta in northern Alaska.

"This was the brightest pink display I have ever seen, at one time even giving the snow a pink tinge," he says.

Pink is a sign of electrons from space penetrating unusually deep in Earth's atmosphere and colliding with nitrogen molecules less than 100 km above the planet's surface.