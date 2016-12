© Markus Varik



© Auroracam



WHITE AURORAS? Auroras are usually green. Occasionally, other colors appear: red, purple, blue. One color that never shows itself, however, is white -- that is, not until last night. "I saw white auroras over Tromsø, Norway!" reports veteran observer Markus Varik. He recorded the phenomenon in this photo:and although sometimes I think I've seen it all,says Varik. "It was amazing to see it unravel white like that in front of my eyes. Pure magic!"Auroras get their colors from specific elements in Earth's upper atmosphere. Green auroras, for instance, come from atomic oxygen; blue is associated with molecular nitrogen. No element produces white. So where did it come from?Here is a specimen recorded by an automated auroracam in Abisko, Sweden:Sarah Skinner, a tour guide with Lights over Lapland, saw the display: "OMG, it was the pinkest aurora ever!"Indeed, there is a strong hint of pink in Varik's photo.but hardly unprecedented.