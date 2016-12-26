With each positive statement or tweet about Putin, the Hillary fanbase gets triggered into an absolute frenzy.
The irony is that, what the Hillary press and hollywood SJWs accuse Putin and Russia of doing (without any evidence) is exactly what Hillary Clinton has been caught doing with irrefutable evidence...primary election rigging, destroying Libya, funding ISIS terrorists, taking bribes from Saudi dictators, and the list goes on.
On Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin skillfully defused the accusations of Russian interference in the U.S. election during his end of the year Q&A saying...
"Democrats are losing on every front and looking for people to blame everywhere. They need to learn to lose with dignity."
Zerohedge continues...
Truth upsets snowflakes. Time to deflect and blame Russia for all your internal misery:Later Friday, Trump piled on, lauding Putin and continuing his denial that Russia interfered in the election.
Trump's words drew widespread condemnation on Twitter, from journalists, liberals, conservatives and those in the entertainment industry...
I have been reading SOTT for better than 10 years and I am still amazed at the level of Ignorance so many people in America are guilty of possessing.
Anyone with a 90 or better IQ should be able to figure out based on the reported facts that The members of the Clinton and Obama families involved in Politics or the Clinton Foundation really do deserve the Death Penalty or a Prison Term. These people are the Real Traitors along with everyone that wants these Criminals in the White House. Mr. Trump is not a politician so he does not try to sugar coat what he says and that does not make him a Traitor. I have a great deal of respect for him on and at this point, hopefully he will continue with this attitude after Jan 20th. I don't want to sound like a Whiner but if the law was really enforced we would have all of the congress and senate in jail for approving bills and passing laws without reading them unless I'm mistaken, so in the big picture at this point Trump is probably One of the only people in DC that isn't guilty of crimes against the state. "That's all Folks" Have a Very Merry Christmas
