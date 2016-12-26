It's amazing to see how the Hillary Clinton, liberal left media and celebrity elite, still have not figured out that Donald Trump is playing around with their ridiculous cold war hysteria each time he mentions Russia and Vladimir Putin.

With each positive statement or tweet about Putin, the Hillary fanbase gets triggered into an absolute frenzy.

The irony is that, what the Hillary press and hollywood SJWs accuse Putin and Russia of doing (without any evidence) is exactly what Hillary Clinton has been caught doing with irrefutable evidence...primary election rigging, destroying Libya, funding ISIS terrorists, taking bribes from Saudi dictators, and the list goes on.

On Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin skillfully defused the accusations of Russian interference in the U.S. election during his end of the year Q&A saying...
"Democrats are losing on every front and looking for people to blame everywhere. They need to learn to lose with dignity."

Zerohedge continues...
Later Friday, Trump piled on, lauding Putin and continuing his denial that Russia interfered in the election.

Trump's words drew widespread condemnation on Twitter, from journalists, liberals, conservatives and those in the entertainment industry...
Truth upsets snowflakes. Time to deflect and blame Russia for all your internal misery: