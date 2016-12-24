© Carlos Barria/ Reuters

Kimberly Resnick Anderson claims the agony of seeing their beloved Hillary Clinton defeated has sapped the libidos of the women of Los Angeles

Sex therapist claims the 'Trump bedroom effect' is still running weeks after his victory over Hillary Clinton

One man told her his wife knew he supported Trump and 'she wants nothing to do with me in the bedroom. It's as if I am suddenly the enemy'

Sex is off the menu this Christmas - at least in Los Angeles - and according to a leading expert it's all President-elect Donald Trump's fault.Sex therapist Kimberly Resnick Anderson claimsDubbing it 'The Trump Bedroom Backlash' Resnick Anderson says she has seen it time and again in her office. But she claims it is more widespread than just what she describes as the 'mecca for progressives and liberals'.The certified sex expert told DailyMail.com: 'Since Trump won a common complaint in my office is that women get more easily annoyed when their husbands or boyfriends initiate sex.Will thinks ever be great again? Donald Trump, who has been on a thank-you tour of his supporters, is blamed for women in Los Angeles going off sex'There are so many women complaining about it, I dubbed it "The Trump Bedroom Backlash".'One of my patients admitted, 'Since Trump won, the thought of having sex is unappealing to me. All I can picture is him boasting about exploiting women...It makes me sick.''This sentiment rings throughout my office on a frequently increasing basis.'A couple sat in my office and she said, "If you support Trump in any way, shape or form, then we do not share core values. And if we do not share core values, it's hard to be sexually attracted to you."'Resnick Anderson first noticed the adverse effect the 70-year-old real estate tycoon was having on her clients' libido at the start of Trump's campaign. His victory, it appears, has made it even worse for the women of Los Angeles - although she claims to have heard similar stories from less liberal areas.'I practice in Los Angeles,she said.'This may slant the issues clients bring to my office, but, rest assured, this phenomenon is plaguing women all across America.'Resnick Anderson suggested that the women were motivated by Trump's actions on the campaign trail, and especially the release of a tape of comments he made to then Access Hollywood host Billy Bush in which he was recorded saying: 'When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ...Grab them by the p***y ... You can do anything.''I noticed a subtle downward trend in female sex drive throughout the entire 2016 presidential campaign,' she explained.'The trend picked up steam when the Access Hollywood tape was released and since Trump won the election, it is a common complaint in my office.'Resnick Anderson - not a Trump supporter - claimed that the tape had 'triggered' sex assault victims.'It is once again completely acceptable to openly judge a woman based on her looks, sexualize her role in the office, and 'grab her by the pussy.'Trump's cavalier and dismissive reaction to the sexual assault described on the Access Hollywood tape as "locker room talk" was triggering for a large swath of American women.'Many survivors of sexual assault felt "re-victimized" by his words.'The misogyny displayed by Trump throughout his entire presidential bid, from the Rosie O'Donnell comments to the Megyn Kelly comments, has undermined the hard-fought progress to de-objectify women.'Resnick Anderson adds that beyond Trump's 'overt sexism' in his presidential run, she believes both liberal men and women are troubled.'Serious concerns about basic civil rights have taken a toll on people's vitality, mood, and sense of the future,' she said.'This general malaise can easily zap libido.'However, there may be hope for those married to liberals, with Resnick Anderson suggesting that rekindling life in the bedroom could help them over their feelings about Hillary Clinton's defeat.For women who have been put off sex by Trump, Resnick Anderson has this advice: 'If you are one of these women, it is important to talk about your feelings.'And if you have unresolved trauma from actual sexual assault or sexual humiliation of any sort, find a qualified sex therapist to help you process the impact of that trauma on your femininity, sexual self esteem, overall outlook on men, and your current relationship.'Unfortunately, many good and respectful men are bearing the brunt of this "Backlash".'Don't throw the baby out with the bath water. Sex is a healing, rejuvenating activity and might be just what you need to reconnect.'If, however, you have come to realize that your partner would fit in all too comfortably in Trump's locker room, it may be time to do some serious reflection.'