© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah

In its pursuit to change the Syrian government, Obama administration is ready to help any 'destructive forces', including Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday."It has long been noticed that, under the current administration, Washington in its pursuit to shift power in Syria is ready to help any destructive forces. [It is] protecting and covering Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group that is none other but a subdivision of al-Qaeda, which has committed the most horrible terrorist acts in the history of the US," the statement said.On Friday, the US Department of Commerce added 23 Russian entities to its Ukraine-related sanctions list.On December 20, Washington sanctioned seven Russian citizens, eight entities and two vessels due to activities related to the conflict in Ukraine.