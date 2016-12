© The Onion



The new kid on the block in American politics, thewell beyond its size, which is substantial, numbering in theand active in social media. The best article we have seen on this phenomenon, is the one written for RI , which gives details on just how large and influential the Alt-Right tsunami has become, where it came from, and why it is so influential. The original title of this article was: A New Ostpolitik: An Alt-Right Agenda for Foreign Policy and appeared on a leading Alt-Right website, Fash the Nation.As a movement generallythe Alt-Right stands out from the dominant schools of foreign policy that have, until recently, prevailed in the United States since the Second World War.Indeed, for many on the alt-right,more than anything else, a domain where neocons run amok and wars are waged to make the world safe for democracy., something debated by those with access or influence with those who hold the levers of power. All discussions about international relations have the stink of the beltway on them to a greater or lesser degree. Before the ascension of Donald Trump to the presidency, any aspects of an Alt-Right foreign policy were always reflections of ourWith Trump's victory however, we actually have a president who might do some of things we want, even if our reasons differ from Trump's.Until the inauguration,towards the nations of the world are, his pick of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State suggests he is willing to follow through on his calls forfrom the campaign, even as his potential pick of John Bolton for under-secretary suggests theThese seemingly contradictory picks by Trump mean that the neoconservatives, ever our adversary in public policy, will have Trump's ear at least some of the time. The Alt-Right should not sit silently on these issues but advocate for the policies and stances that we deem necessary.Just what we should advocate and argue for however, is debatable. Theis a sound basis to start from.Many in the Alt-Right found themselvesfor the first time byThe anti-war stances of 2008 and 2012 candidate Ron Paul formed a lightning rod for those of us disaffected by theon a foreign people completely unsuited for it. We may not have realized it at the time, but the neo-liberal consensus on foreign policy was shattered beyond repair.For those of us who would later come to realize the, we can see how in hind-sight the same deluded thinking that believes that Somalians can become Americans via liberal application of Magic Dirt allowed us to believe thatThese people arewith white society, whether you try to export that society or try to import the non-whites themselves. This is the infamousdichotomy, that has embodied the failed neocon agenda that the Alt-Right stands against.There are other reasons to oppose interventionism. For the middle east, not only canto that region, but such wars needlessly waste American (mostly white male) lives andMoreover, within the current balance of power in the middle east,to the Assad government in Syria, andover Iranian nuclear weapons only makes itThis brings us to the most revolutionary aspect of the Alt-Right's vision for foreign policy, and one which we can hope to have support from the new Secretary of State on. Russia, under Vladimir Putin, is ain all its forms. It is also noteworthy that, beyond that fact, Russia is perhaps thethe United States with nuclear weapons.The 20th century sawin which the western nations bled themselves white and nearly two generations of young white men went to die only so that their sons would spend the rest of the twentieth century locked in a. If there is another war, a nuclear war, between the United States and Russia, western civilization will never recover (and the world itself might end). The leftists will risk such stakes in order to push gay marriage on Russia and because for the first time, the United States has seen a foreign government (not proven of course) try to influence its elections. Such activity is something the United States has done to countless other country's elections, but that fact escapes the breathless punditry.Anposes short term gains as well as long term ones. In the short term, we can expect a rapid conclusion to the Syrian Civil war and a coordinated campaign to destroy ISIS without the need for US troops on the ground. With Russia and the United States aligned together in the Middle East, Israel is far less likely to start a shooting war with Iran, and the Saudis are less likely to escalate their war in Yemen.In general, nations areif they don't think their patron has their back. If the United Statesthan the region as a whole will become more stable. Even if the middle east does not become appreciably more stable in the short term, the United States, by pursuing a strategy thatand stops underwriting Israeli adventurism will find less and less casus belli to get involved.We just want out and an alliance with Russia gives fewer reasons for the neocons to latch onto for us to get back in.Realignment with Russia would alsofor dealing with Europe. As thecontinues to surge across the EU, we must make sure that Trump keeps giving the EU the cold shoulder. Without the Russian bogeyman to distract Europeans from thewe give no off ramp to the bureaucrats in Brussels to try and channel the populist fervor engulfing them.Trump's public advocacy for Brexit during the campaign, coupled with his promise to bump Britain to the front of the line for trade deals is anfor any EU country seeking freedom from the bloc. Trump need not make any bones about publicly supporting any populist candidate or party which advocates for leaving the EU, we should exhort him never to hold back.foresaw the reemergence of a United States of Europe which couldto balance out the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact which being able to negotiate with the United States as a bloc. That dreamBecause of its central importance, we shouldeven if it means the end of NATO (or Russian inclusion in it) and thefrom country's [sic] bordering Russia. To save face with domestic hawks, Trump might be wise to try and(such as a return to the status ante in Ukraine) andIf he can achieve these results, it will befor the war hawks to accuse him of appeasement, and the nationalist movements in Eastern Europe will not have to choose between being anti-EU and pro-Russia.Our ultimate goal is to free every white nation from (((globalist))) control and whatever road we have to take to get there, is the road worth taking.