© Huffington Post

US President Barack Obama called forin the wake ofwhich first shook the nation in 2014. Justin Hansford, assistant professor at the University of St. Louis School of Law, told Radio Sputnik that the"The greatest judgment of success is the proof in the pudding. Most recently there was anThe killing was caught on video. He was caught planting evidence on video. He was trying to avoid accountability andhe narrated. Michael Slager, a police officer from North Charleston, fatally shot Walter Scott, an unarmed African American, in the back on April 4, 2015. Earlier this month, the judge declared a mistrial after the jury became deadlocked. The date of the next trial has not been announced yet."We do see efforts coming from President Obama, but he has gone to great lengths to say thathe said. "And again, the proof seems to be in the pudding with the Walter Scott case. So I'd say that there hasn't been a great deal of reform that has been successful."Hansford further commented onof recommendations for President Trump's first 100 days in office which wasThey include among other thingsunder which local police departments"The odds are that they will step it up," he said, referring to further militarization of civilian law enforcement agencies. "I know they have said that they want to do things like build the wall [on the border with Mexico] and round up more immigrants. You'd assume that they need as much equipment as possible to follow through on those campaign promises."Hansford noted that the Trump administration is likely toIn this case, the White House will "seehe noted. If President-elect Trump "does plan to cut back on spending then perhaps there will be a reason for him to hold off on buying more grenade launchers."