On Monday, Russia's ambassador to Turkey was killed by a gunman at the opening of a Russian-themed photo exhibition. In an interview for Sputnik, Timur Ozkan, organizer of the exhibition, presented new details about Monday's horrific events, and explained why he felt "crushed" by what happened.On Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the assassination of Ambassador Andrey Karlov was undoubtedly a "blow [to Turkey's] prestige.""As you know, any country bears responsibility for ensuring the security of diplomatic missions and diplomatic representatives on their territory," Peskov added.Earlier in the day, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (the rebranded terrorist group formerly known as al-Nusra Front) claimed responsibility for the murder. Turkish authorities have detained at least thirteen individuals in connection with the plot to kill the ambassador. Karlov was killed after being shot repeatedly by Mevlut Mert Altintas, a Turkish police officer believed to have served as a personal guard to President Erdogan on several occasions.Timur Ozkan was the organizer of the 'Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka Through the Eyes of a Traveler' exhibition at Ankara's Center for Contemporary Art, where Ambassador Karlov spent the last moments of his life. Ozkan was gracious enough to speak to Sputnik Turkey in detail about Monday's events.Recalling the origins for the idea of a Russia-themed photo exhibition in the Turkish capital, Ozkan explained that it all started with Turkish travelers sharing and discussing photos and travel notes, and organizing exhibitions to acquaint people with other countries and cultures.The Russian exhibition was to follow nearly two dozen others, one of them recently taking place in Moscow. It was there, Ozkan said, that the organizers got the idea to create a reciprocal exhibition in Ankara, "to show people photos from Russia, to expand their horizons about the country, and to contribute to the development of relations between our countries." The Ankara exhibition was organized with the help of the Russian Embassy, as well as the capital municipality of Cankaya.Planning for the exhibition was actually put on hold amid the sharp crisis in Russian-Turkish relations that began in November 2015, after a Turkish Air Force fighter shot down a Russian bomber operating over Syria. In September 2016, with relations returning to normal, the Russian Embassy proposed moving forward with the exhibition. The exhibition was scheduled open on Monday, December 19. Describing the events of Monday night, Ozkan, who made a short speech with Ankara's deputy mayor before Ambassador Karlov took to the podium, explained that he and others found nothing out of the ordinary in the fact that Karlov's would-be killer positioned himself behind the ambassador.The killer then began yelling his comments about Aleppo,"He then demanded that all the guests in the hall leave, shouting 'let all the civilians leave', and asked 'if [Karlov's] security men were here?', asking them to stay...At this point,"Everyone in the hall rushed to the exit, during which time the criminal continued to shoot," Ozkan recalled. "As we later learned, 11 bullet holes had been discovered on the body of the ambassador. But the killer fired at least 25-30 rounds, shooting cocktail glasses and the photos on the walls.""After that, the security forces arrived, and urged the killer to surrender. He refused. During this time, Mr. Ambassador continued to lie on the floor, and I think the police, hoping that he was still alive, and thinking that he must be delivered to the hospital as soon as possible, decided to shoot and kill the criminal, instead of trying to detain him alive.""Then, the formal examination procedure began; the witnesses were taken to the Security Directorate. That is how the events unfolded on this tragic evening."This version would be easy to confirm, Ozkan noted, by looking at the security tapes. He advised police to check this information, and they responded by saying that they are now closely checking the video recordings.Ultimately, he said, "we are deeply saddened and feel crushed by the realization that the ambassador, entrusted to our country by Russia, is being returned home in a coffin. It is impossible to convey the words of pain we feel."