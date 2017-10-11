The film contains never-seen-before footage from some of the biggest highlights of Putin's career, and of Russia's history for the last decade and a half: the war in Chechnya, the battle with the oligarchs, the Kursk submarine tragedy, Beslan, the 2008 crisis. Among the revelations Putin makes in his interview sections is the admission of direct involvement of Western intelligence agencies in supporting Islamic terrorism in Chechnya. While it's no surprise to the alternative media, it's the first time Putin has officially confirmed such involvement. Nothing has changed since the CIA created the mujaheddin to battle the Soviets in Afghanistan.
A hero and leader in a time of madness - Documentary on Putin, the world's best President
Sott.net
Sun, 17 May 2015 23:23 UTC
check that one out too.
The film contains never-seen-before footage from some of the biggest highlights of Putin's career, and of Russia's history for the last decade and a half: the war in Chechnya, the battle with the oligarchs, the Kursk submarine tragedy, Beslan, the 2008 crisis. Among the revelations Putin makes in his interview sections is the admission of direct involvement of Western intelligence agencies in supporting Islamic terrorism in Chechnya. While it's no surprise to the alternative media, it's the first time Putin has officially confirmed such involvement. Nothing has changed since the CIA created the mujaheddin to battle the Soviets in Afghanistan.
The film contains never-seen-before footage from some of the biggest highlights of Putin's career, and of Russia's history for the last decade and a half: the war in Chechnya, the battle with the oligarchs, the Kursk submarine tragedy, Beslan, the 2008 crisis. Among the revelations Putin makes in his interview sections is the admission of direct involvement of Western intelligence agencies in supporting Islamic terrorism in Chechnya. While it's no surprise to the alternative media, it's the first time Putin has officially confirmed such involvement. Nothing has changed since the CIA created the mujaheddin to battle the Soviets in Afghanistan.
Reader Comments
Putin Strategy For World Peace
Vladimir Putin’s Geopolitical Strategy For World Peace
[Link]
-^-
Vladimir Putin’s Geopolitical Strategy For World Peace
[Link]
-^-
Wow.
I am humbled...by what this man has achieved in such a short time. By what he is. Putin is a man without quotation marks. Humbled.
Rf
I am humbled...by what this man has achieved in such a short time. By what he is. Putin is a man without quotation marks. Humbled.
Rf
So am I. Makes me want to aim high. It is a truly inspirational video and very well done IMO. I think it is another part of Putin's strategy, making people aware of what is going on, for instance what happened in Chechnya, and also he is showing the world (again) that Russia is a force to be reckoned with.
John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert and Martin Luther King did the same thing, their speeches taught the global community a lot, they still do, if people wish to listen.
Thank you so much, Vox Populi Evo and Sott!
John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert and Martin Luther King did the same thing, their speeches taught the global community a lot, they still do, if people wish to listen.
Thank you so much, Vox Populi Evo and Sott!
What a great man, the Russia people, indeed the people, of the world are lucky that such a man is alive today, he stands in stark contrast to his counterpart in America, a true leader, with not only the interests of his own people, but the people of the world as his driving force for what he does, people like him don't come around very often, I'd imagine the last great leader, that had such love and respect from the people was JFK, I wasn't alive then, and even though the world is in chaos, I feel lucky to be here, to see such a great man, a great role model, god bless him.
Hard to believe...
after so long living in a world I thought was totally pathocratic, that what I'm finding out about Putin and Russia isn't some fairytale. God bless him.
after so long living in a world I thought was totally pathocratic, that what I'm finding out about Putin and Russia isn't some fairytale. God bless him.
You have it right,
rflctnofu, it was humbling to behold his tireless work, words and actions to lift Russia out of where they were and where they were heading. In this, he does not falter. In this, he surrounds himself with people of empathy who think; people like Sergey Lavrov. This alone speaks volumes.
Yet of course, this is not welcomed in the west, who have lead so many following nations along the crooked path, either by outright blackmail or force.
In this documentary, there were so many things worthy of mention, especially his ability to listen, to listen whole hardheartedly to people from all walks of life. Not only that, he does not forget their words spoken, and he works to ease their pains and concerns when possible.
After the financial meltdown (2008), it was well noted how he admonished various business leaders over their greed, over the abuse of their workers. Earlier in the film, what was it he said (speaking of politicians and business leaders) something like, they should look in the mirror.
In the west, sadly so, our bought and paid for leaders today are nothing less than human political embarrassments. They have no concept of what people have to endure, they have no human qualities - no spark that speaks to the world.
Indeed, God bless you Putin, and may you have enduring happiness in your time.
Thank you!
rflctnofu, it was humbling to behold his tireless work, words and actions to lift Russia out of where they were and where they were heading. In this, he does not falter. In this, he surrounds himself with people of empathy who think; people like Sergey Lavrov. This alone speaks volumes.
Yet of course, this is not welcomed in the west, who have lead so many following nations along the crooked path, either by outright blackmail or force.
In this documentary, there were so many things worthy of mention, especially his ability to listen, to listen whole hardheartedly to people from all walks of life. Not only that, he does not forget their words spoken, and he works to ease their pains and concerns when possible.
After the financial meltdown (2008), it was well noted how he admonished various business leaders over their greed, over the abuse of their workers. Earlier in the film, what was it he said (speaking of politicians and business leaders) something like, they should look in the mirror.
In the west, sadly so, our bought and paid for leaders today are nothing less than human political embarrassments. They have no concept of what people have to endure, they have no human qualities - no spark that speaks to the world.
Indeed, God bless you Putin, and may you have enduring happiness in your time.
Thank you!
for your hard work and dedication SOTT