Waco: The Rules of Engagement, is a documentary about the tragic series of events outside Waco, Texas that killed 76 men, women and children of the Branch Davidian religious sect.Nominated for an Academy Award for its incredible discoveries, Waco: The Rules of Engagement brings forth devastating evidence of federal law enforcement gone tragically wrong. It dares to suggest the ATF provoked war with a group whose apocalyptic religious beliefs and rumored manufacturing of illegal weapons made them easy targets for an inevitable abuse of its members' civil and human rights.