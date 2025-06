© Raquel Natalicchio for the Houston Chronicle

Setting himself in stark contrast to California Gov. Gavin Newsom,planned for Wednesday night and Saturday."Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but" Abbott's press secretary said in a Tuesday night statement. "Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law."News of the deployment of National Guard soldiers comes after. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers aided local police in managing a response that kept the theft and destruction to a minimum. "During Monday evening's response,to ensure officer safety and maintain order," said DPS in a statement Five arrests were made, with charges including felony criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Here's video of the tear-gas deployment:The Wednesday protest at City Hall in San Antonio promises to be just a warm-up for Saturday, when-- coinciding with a military parade in Washington to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army (which also happens to be Trump's 79th birthday). Saturday's uprising is receiving organizational backing -- or, at the very least, logistical support -- from a web of nearly 200 groups , including a wide range of NGOs.As Abbott deploys soldiers as a preventative measure, Newsom has filed for an emergency restraining order blocking Trump from dispatching troops to patrol Los Angeles, following four days of burning and looting and attacks on police.. In defiance of then-President Biden, he deployed troops to the Rio Grande border city of Eagle Pass, where the pace of illegal crossings reached a jaw-dropping 4,000 in a single day. Abbott even built a new, permanent military base in the vicinity -- Forward Operating Base Eagle -- to support his long-running, border-focused Operation Lone Star, which is a joint undertaking of the National Guard and DPS.said Abbott's press secretary on Tuesday. "Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed." Note that, while it's certainly a "blue city,"Criminality like what was seen in Austin on Monday night is certain to provoke a public backlash and widespread endorsement of whatever counter-action Abbott's soldiers and Texas DPS use to bring the hammer down: