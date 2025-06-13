© Getty Images / welcomia

At least ten people have been killed in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to local authorities. The incident occurred around 10am local time at BORG Dreierschutzengasse, a secondary school in the Lend district.Police confirmed that shots were fired inside the building, prompting a major response involving multiple units, including Cobra special forces and police helicopters.While the motive behind the shooting is still unclear, media reports suggest. The State Criminal Police Office has launched an investigation.In a post on X, police said they had successfully evacuated all students and teachers from the building."The situation is secure. No further danger is expected," read the message.Graz is the capital of the Austrian federal state of Styria and the second-largest city in Austria after Vienna. The shooting coincided with the Matura exams, Austria's equivalent of final secondary school examinations.The Austrian government plans to declare three days of national mourning after the shooting, considered the deadliest in the country's modern-day history. Flags outside the Hofburg Palace in Vienna have already been lowered to half-mast, according to media reports.Mayor Kahr called the incident a "terrible tragedy." Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said he was "shocked" by the news from Graz."It is precisely in moments like these that we must stand together as a society. Hatred and violence must never prevail," he stated on X. Chancellor Christian Stocker called the attack a "dark day in the history of our country" and a "national tragedy that shakes us deeply." Multiple Austrian and European officials have offered condolences.