A French middle school student launched a deadly knife attack on a teaching assistant during a routine bag check on Tuesday, Haute-Marne police have said.The attack comes amid a widespread concern with escalating knife crime in the country. French police have been stepping up random bag searches in schools to battle the increasing number of incidents.In a statement on X on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as part of "a senseless wave of violence."The victim is survived by a young son, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou wrote on X. "Our thoughts go out to her little boy, his family, his loved ones, and the entire educational community," he wrote."The threat of bladed weapons among our children has become critical," Bayrou wrote. He stressed the importance of making the problem "a public enemy."The French Education Ministry reported that 958 random bag checks resulted in 94 knives being seized in schools throughout France between late March and late April.