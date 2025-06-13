© Vladimir Wrangel

A rampaging blue bull (nilgai) gored a farmer to death and damaged several cars in a residential colony before collapsing and dying near a house around 5am on Wednesday. Nathan Singh, 65, a resident of Mohalla Sewa Wali Gaonwadi in Nagina, was plucking vegetables in his field near his house when the animal attacked him.The animal thrust its horns into his stomach and threw him to the ground. Singh managed to escape and reach home despite serious injuries. His family first took him to a private doctor, and later he was referred to a govt hospital, where he died during treatment.The animal continued to strike the walls and doors of nearby houses before collapsing and dying."The family refused to have the post-mortem conducted," said Nagina station house officer Tejpal Singh.Municipal workers later took away the carcass of the bull. Forest ranger Pradeep Sharma said an investigation is underway.