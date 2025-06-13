The worst of the disorder was in Ballymena, but unrest also spread to other towns on Wednesday evening.
In Larne, masked youths attacked a leisure centre and set it on fire. The centre had been providing emergency shelter for families following the clashes earlier this week, the council said.
The disorder first began on Monday after a peaceful protest over an alleged sexual assault in Ballymena, County Antrim.
During the first two nights of disorder, 32 officers were injured and six people arrested. Police have not yet given any details about Wednesday night.
Officials have described the violence as racially-motivated, with Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson calling it "racist thuggery targeted at ethnic minorities and police officers".
Comment: The natives just spontaneously turned racist after accepting almost 300,000 newcomers - almost 20% of Ulster's population - since 2001, did they?
At the leisure centre in Larne - about 20 miles (30km) from Ballymena - police left the area after masked young people threw objects at vehicles, but later officers in riot gear returned to the scene.
A crowd of about 50 people watched the dozen or so individuals target the centre.
Local Alliance Party MLA Danny Donnelly, who was there, told BBC News NI there was "absolute disorder".
He said "a brick went through a window when a yoga class was on" and "staff had to barricade themselves and run out the back door".
Donnelly called the group carrying out the attack "thugs" and he was "absolutely disgusted".
Fire damage was contained mainly to the front reception but there was extensive smoke damage, the fire service said.
In a social media post earlier on Wednesday, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he had been made aware of individuals being temporarily moved to the centre.
Matthew O'Toole, the leader of the opposition in the Northern Ireland Assembly, said he would refer Lyons to the standards commissioner over his comments, saying "lives are at stake".
In a statement following the violence, Lyons condemned the violence. "Wanton destruction such as the attack on Larne Leisure Centre is an attack on all residents who use the facility."
In Ballymena, smoke bombs, fireworks, bottles and bricks were thrown at police during a stand-off with a gathered crowd.
A row of six police Land Rovers advanced on the crowd, with officers in full riot gear pushing a number of individuals back.
Police also deployed dogs and water cannon.
The PSNI also said fires were set within Cloughfern Roundabout in Newtownabbey.
"We are appealing to parents and guardians to check in on your young folk and see where they are. Youths are actively engaged in this criminal behaviour," they said.
Meanwhile, Translink said there were "severe delays and disruption" to trains on the Londonderry line because of "civil unrest" in Coleraine and "possible damage to rail tracks".
Earlier on Wednesday it was confirmed that a significant number of extra police officers were being deployed into areas affected.
Police Scotland has agreed to send officers, after police in Northern Ireland requested extra support under mutual aid arrangements.
The deployment will involve an undisclosed number of public order officers trained to police civil unrest. The PSNI said they have requested 80 officers in Great Britain.
ACC Henderson said all footage of incidents was being reviewed and prosecutions would come.
"We... are surging a significant number of extra officers, vehicles and equipment to those areas where the rioting is taking place," he said.
He said this would impact communities as "vital resources" are being taken away from other areas.
"It's hugely important that people realise there are consequences for this."
Comment: Wait, what's this? Following a thousands words about "racism, thuggery and unprovoked wanton violence," you're saying there's context?
They spoke through an interpreter in Romanian to confirm their names and ages. Their solicitor said they would be denying the charges.
Comment: Oh...
ACC Henderson said: "This violence only serves to undermine the criminal investigation and cause further distress and turmoil to a young victim and her family.
"This violence threatens to derail the very pursuit of justice it claims to challenge."
Police said there have also been sporadic incidents of disorder in Carrickfergus, north Belfast and Newtownabbey, where one man was arrested.
One man, 29, has been charged with riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police after Monday's violence.
ACC Henderson said many people woke up on Wednesday "feeling genuine fear for their lives and their livelihoods".
He added "the power of social media" is "galvanising" some of the violent behaviour.
"We have seen a number of calls over social media for protest activity this evening at various places within Northern Ireland," he said.
Some homes have begun displaying stickers outlining the residents' nationalities. Signs which read "British household" and "Filipino lives here" could be seen on some doors.
Comment: A scary thing to go through, but please refer all complaints about it to the regime that caused this situation.
Businesses and homes were attacked and damaged and a number of vehicles were also set on fire in the area.
Mother-of-two Mika Kolev, who lives and works in Ballymena, said she was now fleeing her home with her family and is considering moving back to Bulgaria after her house was damaged in Tuesday's disorder.
"We know what's going to happen so it's not possible to wait and see what's going to happen," she said.
"I have to save my children, I have to save them."
ACC Henderson also said that it is "absolutely of note" that petrol bombs and masonry were thrown at police during Monday and Tuesday night.
"There were people who were intent on violence right from the off, so that says to me that there was pre-planning involved from those who wanted to attack us."
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he "utterly condemns" the violence.
First Minister Michelle O'Neill said what was happening in Ballymena was "pure racism, there's no other way to dress it up".
Comment: Sinn Fein, as always, spouting the Davos line.
Meanwhile, the Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the violence was "serving no purpose whatsoever" and was only damaging communities.
The PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher described the disorder as "mindless violence".
Comment: Let's check in with Britain's top reporter for more on this story:
A civil war is when two armies - representing a country split roughly 50-50 down the middle - fight. The proper term for what's unfolding in the UK and Ireland is revolution, when the great majority rise up to overthrow the corrupt minority class.