The body of Adriana Suazo, 21, was found by a passerby on June 1 in the woods of Milton, a Massachusetts suburb about eight miles south of Boston, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.It remains unclear what led to the death - Suazo's body showed no signs of trauma, according to the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner - but it marks the 13th body to show up with little explanation in the bucolic northeast region this year."I just want to know the truth about what happened to her," Suazo's sister told Fox News. "I'm not accusing anyone, but her circumstances are suspicious. She was with someone either when she died or before.", with most turning up in wooded or otherwise remote areas.Causes of death have varied — from grisly dismemberment to unattended deaths - but the volume of bodies has sparked public speculation that there may be one perpetrator behind them.Those theories have simmered in a Facebook Group - "New England Serial Killer" - with the continually-mounting body count fueling the fervor.Police and local prosecutors, however, have dismissed the claims and have been investigating the deaths as individual cases because of a lack of linking forensics."There is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time,"previously told Fox News Digital - andBut that hasn't stopped people from asking questions as bodies continue to turn up.The first victim,, was found in Connecticut's Norwalk River on March 6. On the same day, a human skull was discovered in a wooded area off Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.Day's later, the dismembered body ofwas found in a suitcase in Groton, Connecticut. Wormser's roommate was arrested, but died soon after while in custody.was then found on March 25 in New Haven, Connecticut, with 56-year-old Michele Romano's remains being discovered in a stand of Rhode Island woods the next day.including the body of 45-year-old Meggan Meredith.Before Suazo, the last body - 34-year-old Jasmine Wilkes — was found on May 30 in a New Haven park.Suazo's family said they're not sure what happened to her, but they are looking for the truth."My family just wants closure on the events leading up to her death," her sister, Melanie, said.