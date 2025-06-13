© Public Domain

Although the late John Le Carre is no longer around to knock out another Soviet-era spy novel with George Smiley and Karla, his services are no longer required with the latest story about sexploitaiton and the British PM.Since writing previously about the strange case of Ukrainian rent boys being arrested in connection with the torching of properties owned by Sir Keir Starmer and a car he sold to a neighbour, it is perhaps unsurprising that the UK's security services have stepped in.And yet their role, rather than get to the truth of the matter, seems to be the exact opposite.Since the event happened on the 8th of May, cynical observers may ask why is the UK press not looking into it?as, if it transpired that Starmer is both gay and a victim of blackmail by male prostitutes, then it is unlikely that he will survive this year in office, according to George Galloway who is following the case and is boiling with rage at the impotence of British MPs.But there is little chance of such a salacious story breaking out, given how venal the British press are, particularly to the deep state which feeds them with titbits (often scraps of fake news) as a payment for continuing to process the manufactured consent which distracts the British public away from the real stories. Fake news, in other words.How long did it take before the deep state in the UK could manufacture a comical fable of Russia being behind this attack carried out by the unlikeliest of 'agents'? Barely two weeks.According to the Daily Mail, security services are now examining the "link" between the attacks, which have now arrested a total of four suspects, and the Kremlin."But multiple Whitehall sources have told the MoS that police and MI5 are probing the possibility the Kremlin may have ordered the attacks in response to Britain's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia", the Mail reveals."Intelligence experts say Russia recruits foreigners to launch attacks as Kremlin spies have been expelled from Europe. Although Scotland Yard have refused to comment on the case, sources at the Met have said they are 'keeping an open mind' about the three attacks".But to give the observer an idea of just how bad the British press are these days at being hired fake news agents,is a story, as anything that points a finger at Putin, for practically anything, is considered good copy. Everyone gets paid. Everyone's happy. The journalists, the spies, the greater public. Job done.Few, if any, are interested in the truth.Talk about digging your way out of a hole.What we are witnessing with this scandalous story is how the role of theby also helping journalists do their work. Both the UK media and its workers and the security services have a nefarious interest in keeping the Putin Bad Boy story alive as, for the journalists it takes them away from doing a proper job at holding the government to account on a failing economy, health, education and immigration. Simultaneously, the "Russians are coming" narrative which is stoked by MI6 and MI5 keeps the boys in employment as without this narrative, government cuts would almost certainly cull jobs in these services. The John Le Carre novel about homosexual rent boys being compromised or paid by the Soviets reads like a spy novel as, in reality, it is just that. A work of fiction.If we are to consider what the Mail on Sunday and the deep state are trying to present, it is no wonder that MI5 can't "join up the dots" and link it to Putin. For one, the operation these young men carried out was too amateur. For two, if the Russians were to carry out an attack in the UK, in a bid supposedly to put the fear into the British establishment that Moscow wants to bring the Ukraine war to the UK, it would have done something with much more impact, rather than this fatuous affair of young men messing around with a box of matches and rolled up newspapers. It was no great achievement of these amateurs to find the former address of the PM or the registration of a car he once owned, if indeed they did look for it. More likely they already knew it and their story with Starmer goes back to the months leading up to his election victory. But the wall of silence from British journalists, not to mention MPs in the House of Commons who will not even question the PM, is worrying.People who lived in Eastern Europe during the Soviet days will tell you how when a criminal is caught there is often a delay before the police, security services and press can all get their story straight. Just recently, a fourth man was arrested at a UK airport although neither the police nor media chose to give his name, only his age. Can we assume the 48 year old is a Brit and perhaps the architect of the two cases of arson? Is this a British story of blackmail which has become a 'Carry On' film?