waymo taxis burning los angeles immigration riots
The American autonomous driving technology company Waymo has suspended service in downtown Los Angeles after several of its robotaxis were set on fire by anti-ICE activists over the weekend.

At least five Waymo vehicles were set ablaze on Sunday, prompting the company to remove its vehicles from the downtown Los Angeles area and suspend service, Forbes reported.

"To our media partners, demonstrators and others who may enter the area of Los Angeles St, North of Arcadia and South of Alameda: Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby. Please avoid the area," the LAPD warned on X on Sunday.

After anti-ICE activists blocked the 101 Freeway on Sunday afternoon, some approached "five Waymo taxis lined up on Los Angeles Street between Arcadia and Alameda streets around 5 p.m.," the Los Angeles Times reported. "Tires were slashed, windows smashed, and anti-ICE messages spray-painted over the self-driving taxis ... Protesters swarmed around the vehicles, tearing the doors off and stomping on the windshields. One man with a mask over his face smashed car windows with a skateboard. Another appeared to use a makeshift flamethrower to set the interior of a car ablaze."

"According to a 2024 report by the Wall Street Journal, analysts estimated Waymo's driverless cars cost between $150,000 and $200,000 apiece," KTLA noted. "With the five burning robotaxis, the cost of damages would amount to roughly between $750,000 to $1 million, based on WSJ's estimate."


Waymo was originally the Google Self-Driving Project, a research and development effort within Google X. In 2016, the project was rebranded as Waymo and moved under Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Waymo states on its website for its Los Angeles operation: "From Santa Monica Pier to Downtown, Waymo One is your new favorite way to get around. With millions of miles of driving experience, we're excited to offer a safe way to get around the City of Angels. Download the Waymo One app and take a fully autonomous ride today."